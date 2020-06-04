StockCharts.com Wins Three Telly Awards for First Original Documentary Short '50 Years on Wall Street' Featuring Ralph Acampora

REDMOND, Wash., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com's first original short-form documentary "50 Years On Wall Street" featuring Ralph Acampora, CMT, has been named the winner of three Telly Awards. These mark the first major award wins for the company's content arm, StockCharts TV.

Released in January 2020, the documentary highlights the remarkable career of Acampora, veteran technical analyst and CMT Association founder. In it, he showcases an unusual yet distinctive feature of his property – a full-size barn on which he has painted the complete history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Acampora engages in a substantive discussion of market history with StockCharts Chief Market Strategist David Keller, CMT, as they tour the barn.

"50 Years On Wall Street" was produced and edited by StockCharts TV's Gretchen Pitluk, with graphic designs provided by Aaron Seltzer. The film was entered in the "Non-Broadcast General" grouping, competing against productions from CBS Interactive, Sony Music Entertainment and many others. It won awards in the following categories:

Low Budget (under $700 per minute) – Silver Telly

per minute) – Silver Telly History – Bronze Telly

Documentary: Individual – Bronze Telly

"It's so fulfilling to see Gretchen and the entire StockCharts TV team recognized for their hard work and dedication to educating, entertaining and inspiring active investors," Keller said. "We're bullish on StockCharts TV and excited to produce even more compelling content in the years to come."

"The whole process of telling Ralph's story was a rewarding experience in itself," Pitluk said. "The fact we were recognized in the film/TV industry for this piece shows just how much StockCharts TV is growing."

"50 Years On Wall Street" is the first of several documentary projects produced for StockCharts TV. In April 2020, another major project, "The Big Board: Behind The Scenes At The NYSE," followed Keller and StockCharts Vice President of Operations Grayson Roze as they received a tour of the NYSE trading floor from Jay Woods, CMT, Executive Floor Governor and designated market maker with IMC.

"50 Years On Wall Street," as well as "The Big Board: Behind The Scenes At The NYSE," are now available to view at YouTube.com/stockchartscom.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy and, ultimately, make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

