Stockholm Loop Wins Architectural Review Award at MIPIM Cannes Festival

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belatchew Arkitekter has been awarded the prestigious Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award 2019 at the 30th edition of the MIPIM property event currently being held in Cannes, France, for Stockholm Loop project, in the 'Regeneration Masterplanning' category. Stockholm Loop is an effective catalyst for 120,000 new homes and its residents' needs in terms of work, housing, distribution, trade and sport.

The Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Awards has a strong focus on creativity, in order to showcase projects that are examples of fine architecture, and considered the way in which they will impact and contribute to the community around them.

The award judging panel that choose Stockholm Loop looked for long, lasting large-scale residential developments, where generations of inhabitants would enjoy a well planned environment.

The CEO and Chief Architect of Belatchew Arkitekter, Rahel Belatchew, is currently at MIPIM in Cannes in order to receive the award at a prize ceremony arranged by the Architectural Review.

"We are pleased that the Architectural Review and MIPIM highlight our Stockholm Loop project which addresses important questions for our time covering various aspects of the city," says Rahel Belatchew, CEO and Chief Architect, Belatchew Arkitekter.

"It is particularly honoring to receive the AR MIPIM Future Project award for the second time, since our BuzzBuilding project won it in 2015," Rahel Belatchew concludes

Stockholm Loop has also received an Honorable Mention in the Landscape Architecture / Urban Planning category at the Architecture Masterprize back in 2018.

More info about Stockholm Loop can be found at www.stockholmloop.com

High-res images: https://belatchew.com/downloads/sthlmloop.zip

Facts about Stockholm Loop in ten points:

1. There is an acute shortage of housing in Sweden as more than 700,000 new homes need to be built during the coming 10 years.

2. Stockholm Loop proposes more than 120,000 new homes in twelve underutilized locations at the outer edges of the Stockholm metro system.

3. Stockholm Loop builds on the use and upgrade of existing infrastructure.

4. Stockholm Loop introduces a new typology for high density areas that accommodates work, housing, distribution, trade and sport.

5. The creation of new types of buildings: an updated station building, a transport hub and a bridge house. Four examples of these buildings have been designed.

6. Bridge houses bridges physical barriers such as motorways, railways and open water.

7. Transport hubs include transhipment of goods as well as distribution of e-commerce deliveries with the help of drones.

8. Outlying areas are activated and are made attractive during more hours of the day.

9. The establishment of resources for different types of sports at the twelve sites create identity and links between people across social barriers while providing positive health effects.

10. An annual sports race - the Stockholm Loop - with swimming, cycling and running, comprising about 1.5 marathon, which retargets the spotlight from the center to the periphery.

About Belatchew Arkitekter

Belatchew is an architectural firm working within a wide range of disciplines, from urban planning to public buildings, housing, offices and architectural installations. The work of the office is driven by innovation and aims to find new solutions that enhance the character and potential of the context, adding value to the public realm and real estate. Belatchew finds itself at the forefront of the global development on sustainability with a mission to develop and integrate sustainable solutions in all our projects.

The office has received various awards including WAN awards 2018, the Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award 2015, Smart Living Challenge 2014, the Swedish National Design S Award 2014 and Architect of the Year 2006/2007. Belatchew's projects have been widely published in international press and in numerous books.

Belatchew Labs is a studio within Belatchew working with experimental projects that aim to investigate and test new approaches and solutions to urban and architectural challenges of tomorrow. The projects are visionary and strive to inspire, question and challenge.

About Rahel Belatchew

Rahel Belatchew, MSA / SAR, DESA, Chief architect and founder of Belatchew Arkitekter, received her master's degree in architecture from the Ecole Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris 1996 and has worked as an architect in Paris, Luxemburg, Tokyo and Stockholm. Rahel also runs the experimental studio Belatchew Labs in order to find solutions to the challenges of the contemporary city through method development, digitization and sustainable architecture. Rahel Belatchew is also engaged in real estate development for the realization of projects with high architectural qualities.

Rahel Belatchew has been appointed Architect of the Year and Belatchew Arkitekter and Belatchew Labs have received several awards in recent years, including Architectural Review MIPIM Future Project Award, Smart Living Challenge and the Swedish national design award Design S.

Rahel has participated in juries of many prestigious awards in Sweden and internationally, such as the World Architecture Festival, Les Totems Wood Award in France, the Latvian Wooden House Award, the Swedish Wood Award and Swedish Architects' Residential Award. Belatchew often also gives speeches about architecture and city planning in Sweden and abroad.

