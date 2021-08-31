Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donation to Stockton Firefighters

"We are proud to recognize shipping safety by contributing to the Stockton firefighters that keep our community safe each day," said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Operations John Bradley. "We are pleased to recognize a thoughtful STE shipping partner that achieved a spotless shipping safety record."

The 2020 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipient for the STE is Pacific Northwest Oil. A $1,000 contribution was made in the award winner's name.

"Community safety is a collective effort, and we are thankful for community partners like STE and OmniTRAX that provide critical resources to help us keep our community safe," said Fire Marshall Chief James Klein.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

