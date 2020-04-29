StockX Announces 'Campaign for a Cause' in Support of COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization

DETROIT, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StockX will launch its latest 'Campaign for a Cause' on behalf of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. To support the organization's efforts in the worldwide fight against COVID-19, StockX has rallied its community to donate some of their most unique and coveted pieces, which will be raffled on the platform -- from sneakers, apparel, and art accessories and collectibles. Sarah Andelman, Don C, Karlie Kloss, Futura, Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi, Hasan Minhaj, Steve Aoki, and Ludacris are just a few friends of the brand who are participating and donating items from their personal collections in this unified effort. Among the items included in the raffle lineup are an autographed track vest from Bolt, who is known as the fastest runner in the world; a pair of autographed Ludacris X PUMA Clyde sneakers from the famed rapper; a game-worn player exclusive pair of adidas Nemeziz cleats from FC Barcelona football star, Messi; and a fine art print from renowned contemporary graffiti artist, Futura.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund was created at the request of the WHO in partnership with the United Nations Foundation to help all countries detect, prevent, and respond to the pandemic. This fund is dedicated to tracking and understanding the pandemic, ensuring patients get the care they need and that frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

"As global citizens, it was incredibly important for us to create a space for our customers to give back during these uncertain and unprecedented times," said Deena Bahri, CMO of StockX. "Our community of buyers and sellers is a generous one that consistently steps up to help those in need. We are privileged to be able to leverage the StockX platform to afford our customers the chance to help us combat the spread of COVID-19."

Participants can enter the raffle by making a $10 donation on any of the items in the campaign catalog. Every donation also automatically enters participants for a chance to win a "prize box" that will contain unique pieces from across the site. The raffle is currently open to residents located in the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, China, and Japan. Proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO, powered by the UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

To make a donation and enter a chance to win, please visit http://stockx.com/charity/who-covid19 .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online resale marketplace for sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles. As the world's first "Stock Market of Things," StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach brings unparalleled access and transparency powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on fair market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Rolex and collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami. Founded by Dan Gilbert, Josh Luber and Greg Schwartz in 2016, the company employs approximately 1000 people in more than 10 offices and authentication centers around the world, and facilitates sales in 197 countries and territories. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

About the United Nations Foundation

The UN Foundation brings together ideas, people, and resources to help the United Nations drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. Our hallmark is to collaborate for lasting change and innovate to address humanity's greatest challenges. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org

