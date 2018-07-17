Stoel Rives Announces Finalists in Innovation Awards Programs

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is proud to announce the finalists in two of its local awards programs designed to spotlight the innovations, inventors and companies that are changing the way our world works. In Idaho, 15 finalists have been named in five categories of the Idaho Innovation Awards, while the Sacramento Region Innovation Awards has chosen 21 finalists in eight categories.

Established in 2006, the Idaho Innovation Awards program is the state's premier business innovation awards program. Along with Stoel Rives, Trailhead, Idaho Technology Council and Deloitte support the program. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

Winners will be named at the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame event on Oct. 17, 2018. The ITC Hall of Fame will honor Joe Albertson, founder of Albertsons Inc. and Bob Miller, Chairman of the Board of Albertsons Companies. Prior to the Hall of Fame and Innovation Awards presentations, members of Idaho's business and technology communities will exhibit their innovative products and technologies during an "Innovation Showcase." The event will also feature keynote speaker, Steve Young, former 49ers Quarterback and Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Huntsman Gay Global Capital. Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available through the ITC website.

With the support of Moss Adams LLP and the Sacramento Business Journal, the third annual Sacramento Regional Innovation Awards recognizes innovations and innovators in eight categories, including a new Civics & Government category. In addition, a special "Innovation of the Year" award for Wide Open Walls — a Sacramento-based arts and mural festival founded by David Sobon in 2015 — will spotlight innovation beyond business and technology. The complete list of finalists can be found here.

Winners will be revealed during an awards luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at the Sacramento Hilton Arden West. Individual tickets and table sponsorships may be reserved through the Sacramento Business Journal registration page.

Stoel Rives launched its first Innovation Awards program in Salt Lake City in 2002 to celebrate innovative companies and their accomplishments. Each year since, the law firm has honored groundbreaking advancements from all manner of businesses, from emerging companies to long-established organizations.

In its commitment to foster innovation in the communities it serves, Stoel Rives has since expanded its Innovation Awards program to other cities and states. To learn more, visit www.stoel.com/innovation.

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Chief Client Service Officer

jasmine.decarie@stoel.com | (206) 386-7637

SOURCE Stoel Rives LLP

Related Links

http://www.stoel.com

