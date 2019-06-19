Stoel Rives Welcomes Energy Attorney Stacy Linden to Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is pleased to announce that leading energy attorney Stacy Linden has joined the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office.

An accomplished legal and strategic executive with over 20 years of experience building and leading multi-disciplined, service-oriented legal and compliance teams, Linden most recently served as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the American Petroleum Institute (API).

"I am excited to be joining Stoel Rives, which has an impeccable national reputation in both renewable and traditional energy," said Linden. "Stoel Rives offers a powerful combination of stellar brand and deep bench, and I look forward to joining its exceptionally talented and engaging attorneys as we work together to serve our clients' interests."

"We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to the firm," said Andrew P. Moratzka, chair of Stoel Rives' Energy Development Group. "Our energy and natural resources clients will benefit greatly from her expertise in energy and environmental policy, regulatory and corporate compliance, and formal rulemaking."

Linden's experience in the oil and gas industry runs deep and wide. She has handled a variety of issues concerning energy and environmental regulation, including access to offshore and onshore natural resources. She has extensive experience with all aspects of energy policy, the federal rulemaking processes involving environmental and natural resources statutes, overseeing and managing litigation, and navigating corporate compliance issues. Over the course of her career, she has successfully developed and implemented complex litigation and advocacy strategy, managed multi-disciplinary teams, and coordinated large-scale domestic and international projects.

About Stoel Rives LLP: Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, real estate and construction, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, land use, and intellectual property law.

