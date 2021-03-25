Stoli's Agave Brand Welcomes Global Leader

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of Doug Altmeyer as Global Brand Leader, Agave Brands. Altmeyer will grow Stoli's Agave Brands and build on the success of Villa One, which was launched in partnership with celebrities Nick Jonas and John Varvatos.

"Stoli's Agave Brands are poised for growth. As tequila continues to grow in popularity, there is a demand for premium, unique products," explained Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "The Stoli Agave line is a standout in the category, and Altmeyer's exceptional track record makes him a perfect choice to build and grow Stoli's products."

Altmeyer joins Stoli as a seasoned, innovative, strategic manager who has built and led brands across the spirits, beer and wine industry. Most recently, he was a Global Marketing Director at Treasury Wine Estates for a number of brands including 19 Crimes, which he helped launch and propel. Previously, Altmeyer held marketing and sales management roles at Pernod-Ricard USA, LVMH, Bulmers and Anheuser-Busch.

"I'm very excited to join The Stoli Group and the dynamic team and brands led by Damian and his vast experiences growing brands. I'm looking forward to growing Villa One and the Agave Brands in collaboration with Nick, John and our customer, distributor partners and ultimately consumers everywhere."

About Stoli ®️ Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

