STOMP Out Bullying Raises $1MM to Help Make Bullying History

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The story of a young Vol fan who made his own University of Tennessee, Knoxville T-shirt was covered by media across the world and launched a flood of support for STOMP Out Bullying. The response was overwhelming and far exceeded expectations with sales of the T-shirt designed by the fourth-grade boy in Florida raising $952,101 for the nonprofit.

In addition, NY Jets player Jonotthan Harrison, who was named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and received a donation of $40,000 in his name to the charity of choice, has chosen to support STOMP Out Bullying. To make the donation an even million, the NY Jets have donated $7,899 to round out the University of Tennessee shirt donation number to $1MM.

The opportunity to represent the @nyjets organization, my family and my community means so much to me. Growing up, I was an easy target for bullies. The daily harassment I endured helped shape me to become who I am today. "There are no words to express how grateful we are to the boy, and his family, who designed the Vol shirt, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Jonotthan Harrison, and the New York Jets for choosing to support STOMP Out Bullying during a time when antibullying education is needed more than ever," said Ross Ellis, founder and CEO of STOMP Out Bullying. "We have always been an organization dedicated to spreading kindness and preventing bullying and cyberbullying, and this extremely generous donation helps us to continue to make bullying history."

The opportunity to represent the @nyjets organization, my family and my community means so much to me. Growing up, I was an easy target for bullies. The daily harassment I endured helped shape me to become who I am today.

Now through January 12, fans of Jonotthan Harrison and the New York Jets are encouraged to participate in the 5th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and @JHarrison_72 followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 12 and Jan. 12 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear .

"The opportunity to represent the New York Jets organization, my family and my community means so much to me," said Jonotthan Harrison, New York Jets Center. "Growing up, I was an easy target for bullies. The daily harassment I endured helped shape me to become who I am today." The opportunity to represent the @nyjets organization, my family and my community means so much to me. Growing up, I was an easy target for bullies. The daily harassment I endured helped shape me to become who I am today.

STOMP Out Bullying has helped over 5 million students resolve bullying situations. Donations go towards the HelpChat Line, in-school education, changing the culture and other prevention programs; as well as public awareness and education, a dedicated website, brochures, an Educator's Bullying Prevention Toolkit and additional education and bullying prevention resources and materials. We are excited that this donation will help make the STOMP Out Bullying HelpChat Line available to more kids and teens. It is a free and confidential online chat that helps youth ages 13‐24 with issues around bullying and cyberbullying, as well as provides support to youth who may be at risk of suicide. The HelpChat Line's specially-trained counselors assist kids and teens who are feeing distressed as a result of being bullied and provide responses on all requests for emotional support. Through the HelpChat Line services, the organization has assisted over 100,000 youth who have been bullied, cyberbullied and/or are at risk of suicide and saved over 2,000 lives.

About STOMP Out Bullying

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse; educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, and hatred; and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying as well as educating kids and teens in schools and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at stompoutbullying.org.

STOMP Out Bullying Media Contact: Erin Cohen, mediarelations@stompoutbullying.org

SOURCE STOMP Out Bullying

Related Links

http://www.stompoutbullying.org

