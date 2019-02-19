Stone Master Global Reveals Artistic Line of Digitally Printed Stone Veneer

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Master Global, an Illinois-based manufacturer and distributor of stone veneer and thin brick products, announces the Supreme Collection. This latest innovation uses a unique, advanced digital printing technology called digiSTONE to create modern and edgy designs for decorative and facade stone.

Featuring Graffiti, from Stone Master Global's newly announced Supreme Collection

In the past, Stone Master Global's Collections have been derived from natural and industrial elements in neutral or traditional tones. While they have always featured a range of textures and design options, it wasn't until now that the company introduced a new level of artistry beyond conventional stone concepts. Although digital printing has existed previously for flat surfaces, such as ceramic and tile, the Supreme Collection opens up different arrangement possibilities by being the first in digital printing on a three-dimensional surface.

"I'm very enthusiastic about the Supreme Collection," said Luiza Sielski, Managing Partner for Stone Master Global. "Our exclusive digital printing technology places us at the forefront of the industry. This new line pushes the limits of more traditional products within the space. While we are offering 10 readily available designs, we can really print anything our clients are inspired to envision."

Aesthetically striking but also known for its durability, the Supreme Collection is a pre-sealed product to help protect the color and UV resistance, which will save time and cost for installation and maintenance. The product is lightweight and allows for jointless installation, making application simple and easy.

Stone Master Global will be launching and showcasing The Supreme Collection in February at The NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. Located in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, show attendees are encouraged to stop by booth SU3213 to view the Supreme Collection and learn more about this amazing new product.

To see more on the Supreme Collection and Stone Master Global's full product portfolio, visit stonemasterglobal.com.

About Stone Master Global®

For 25 years, Stone Master Global has offered a variety of manufactured stone veneer and thin brick products for interior and exterior residential and commercial projects. Inspired by natural and industrial elements, the company's products come in a range of color and texture options that enhance the look and feel of any space. Stone Master Global introduced digiSTONE technology, a revolutionary application of digital printing for manufactured stone, and is the only company in the world to have developed and implemented this pioneering solution on a large scale. www.stonemasterglobal.com.

