Stone Oak Orthodontics in San Antonio, TX Announces the Grand Opening of Its New Location at I-10 and Ralph Fair Rd, Near the Dominion

SAN ANTONIO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Oak Orthodontics, home of one of the nation's top orthodontists, Dr. Robert "Tito" Norris, announced the grand opening of its second orthodontic location near the Dominion, Texas on Friday, March 15, 2019.

The new office upholds the practice's high standards in delivering the ultimate orthodontic experience for patients and their families in the San Antonio area. Those interested in scheduling a complimentary smile Evaluation at the new Stone Oaks Orthodontics can click this link: https://stoneoakorthodontics.com/request-an-appointment/

"Stone Oak Orthodontics sets themselves apart from the competition in multiple key areas," says founder Dr. Robert (Tito) Norris and inventor of the fit-20-braces system :

San Antonio's first and only Diamond Invisalign Certified Provider - Only a few orthodontic practices in the US have reached this distinctive status of expertise, successfully completing thousands of Invisalign smiles in San Antonio .

first and only - Only a few orthodontic practices in the US have reached this distinctive status of expertise, successfully completing thousands of Invisalign smiles in . Suresmile - Through the use of Suresmile technology, Dr. Norris and Dr. Caesar offer you a braces experience that provides shorter treatment times, fewer office visits, and less overall discomfort.

- Through the use of Suresmile technology, Dr. Norris and Dr. Caesar offer you a braces experience that provides shorter treatment times, fewer office visits, and less overall discomfort. Inbrace Lingual Braces - Braces placed on the inside of teeth for patients self-conscious about wearing braces. It combines the effectiveness of conventional braces with the aesthetic quality of traditional lingual braces and the ease and comfort of aligners.

"Our special brand of orthodontics has proven to be very popular with children, teens, and adults of all ages. What separates us from other orthodontic practices is our relentless focus on patient experience. We carefully curate everything in the office – from the digital scanners to eliminate goopy impressions, down to the fun experience we provide our patients throughout their course of treatment. Our patients have the best possible experience every time they come in for an appointment."

The Dominion office will be open Monday-Wednesday 8am-11:30am and 1:30pm-4:30pm and Thursdays 7am-11am and 1pm-3pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.stoneoakorthodontics.com .

About Stone Oak Orthodontics and Dr. Robert Norris

Stone Oak Orthodontics offers expert orthodontic care with braces and Invisalign in San Antonio, TX and surrounding areas. The practice is led by board-certified orthodontist, Dr. Robert (Tito) Norris, who is devoted to creating smiles for a lifetime. His unique background in mechanical engineering provides him with a distinct advantage in mastering the forces, vectors, and movements inherent in performing orthodontic treatment. His experience and passion for helping others led him to become a mentor to Dr. Caesar, who joined the practice in 2018.

Stone Oak offers convenient office hours and multiple financing options to meet the needs of your family and budget. Dr. Norris, Dr. Caesar and their team are always available to answer questions or provide assistance.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.stoneoakorthodontics.com .

