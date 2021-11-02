Stone Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 1.83 bn from 2020 to 2025| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The stone paper market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Product Overview

Stone paper is made from the combination of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and calcium carbonate. This product is known for its strength and is highly durable. Stone paper is used in products such as stationery, magazines, books, wallpapers, leaflets, and posters. It is also used in products such as bags, packaging, adhesives, plates, trays, containers, among others. Moreover, stone paper is non-toxic, food-safe, fire-resistant, re-cyclable, and waterproof. Apart from this, it complies with the standards set by regulatory agencies such as the FDA and produces no air pollution. Therefore, due to these properties, stone paper is used in numerous applications across various sectors.

Stone Paper Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Packaging Paper



Self Adhesive Paper



Labelling Papers



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Stone Paper Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the stone paper market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd., Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Company, and WestRock Co.

The rising concerns for deforestation, the expanding need for high-quality and efficient labeling, and the implementation of stringent government regulations related to traditional paper will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as imbalance in raw material availability may threaten the growth of the market.

Stone Paper Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist stone paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stone paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors

Stone Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co. Ltd., Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Company, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

