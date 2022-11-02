Stone Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 1.94 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Stone Paper Market share is set to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 4.45% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Global Stone Paper Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global stone paper market as a part of the global paper products market within the materials industry. The parent global paper products market covers manufacturers of all grades of paper. The market excludes companies specializing in paper packaging. Technavio calculates the global paper product market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of paper products.

Global Stone Paper Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Stone Paper Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Stone Paper Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Stone Paper Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Stone Paper Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Stone Paper Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is the fastest-growing global stone paper market region compared to other regions. 53% growth will originate from APAC. The rising usage of paper-based packaging in sectors including healthcare, food & beverage, personal care, and retail can be linked to the expansion of the stone paper industry in APAC. The use of environmentally friendly and sustainable products is currently becoming more popular. Stone paper-based packaging, which is sustainable and environmentally friendly, will help the market expansion in the region because many nations prefer it to plastic packaging, which is seriously harmful to the environment. With consumers and organizations looking for cost-effective solutions that also protect the environment while complying with government requirements, increased demand for recyclable paper will drive the use of stone paper as a packaging material during the forecast period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Stone Paper Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Deployment and Application.

Revenue Generating Segment - Paper used for packaging is environmentally friendly because it degrades naturally. Because it is more environmentally friendly than plastic, customers are more likely to adopt it. Since they are recyclable, reusable, and energy-efficient, packaging paper solutions are environmentally beneficial. Materials used to make recyclables can be degraded by bacteria and other microbes after they are disposed of. Therefore, it takes less time for them to break down into their more basic forms. Reusable materials can be put to use again. As a result, they produce fewer pollutants. Many retail and food and beverage businesses have adopted recyclable and reused packaging paper, and they are encouraging their clients to do the same.

Global Stone Paper Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global stone paper market is the growing concern over deforestation. An important global environmental concern is deforestation. Over the past ten years, the overall area of forests has been rapidly declining.

Deforestation is a result of a number of factors, including the growth of heavy industries, the expanding use of wood-based packaging, and rising urbanization. To maintain a good ecological balance and slow global warming, the governments of several nations have passed laws and limitations on deforestation.

During the projected period, the worldwide stone paper market is expected to rise due to the decreasing availability of timber and strict international laws on wood-based packaging.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

Global demand for recyclable and environmentally friendly products will drive the market's expansion for stone paper. Due to their production from natural gas and crude oil byproducts, the majority of plastics are not biodegradable. Poor plastic packaging disposal can pollute the environment and cause dangerous health problems.

In order to address these issues, businesses use eco-friendly packaging products. Vendors also consistently spend money on packaging innovations, R&D, and other projects that support long-term sustainability objectives. These objectives include reducing waste and resource usage during manufacturing, developing effective procedures for recycling and disposal of used materials, and enhancing transportation efficiency.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The lack of raw resources was the biggest problem that the global stone paper market was facing. High-density polyethylene resin (HDPE), calcium carbonate, and other raw materials needed to make stone paper were in short supply.

Manufacturers and suppliers of stone paper experienced these shortages as a result of factors such as government restrictions on imports and exports, rising raw material prices, and a shortage of workers in manufacturing units, which affected the manufacturing and distribution of these raw materials.

Due to the rise in gasoline prices, transportation costs have also gone up. Therefore, throughout the forecast period, production and distribution activities as well as supply chains in the worldwide stone paper market would be hindered by the lack of raw materials needed to manufacture stone paper.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stone paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stone paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors

The Food Wrapping Paper Market is projected to grow by USD 887.99 million with a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers food wrapping paper market segmentation by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is projected to grow by USD 887.99 million with a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers food wrapping paper market segmentation by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography ( , , APAC, and , and ). The Corrugated Box Market is projected to grow by USD 1.47 billion with a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the corrugated box market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, non-durable products, and durable and other products) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Stone Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 $1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

