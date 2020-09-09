Stone Soup Leadership Institute Launches New "I Have a Dream Campaign" to Bring Hope, Inspiration & Resources During a Pandemic Era Back to School Season

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute is making its Virtual Tool Kit available for free to educators, non-profits, and students alike. This tool kit includes lesson plans, a facilitator's program, life planning tools and the Bestselling Book "Stone Soup for the World: Life-Changing Stories of Everyday Heroes" as a FREE download in English and Spanish. The book is a collection of 100 true stories about community and individual humanitarian acts and features an introduction by Walter Cronkite, a foreword by former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and pieces by Nelson Mandela, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Carter and many others.

The Institute is also launching a new Youth Leaders video series profiling courageous young visionaries & activists working toward a more sustainable world.

"These times deserve our 100% support for our children," says Institute executive director and author Marianne Larned. "Dr. King challenged us to respond to the Urgency of Now! The Institute feels compelled do whatever we can for our multicultural youth who are facing an uncertain future in today's virtual reality of education. As the new school year begins, we want to give them a little hope - and encourage them to dream and work towards a better future."

Curriculum accolades include:

"Stone Soup for the World is full of real life stories that interests people of all ages. The Virtual Toolkit provides excellent ideas and activities to help bring those stories to life. For our YMCAs, these books have become effective reflection tools, enabling them to engage young people and volunteers in important community service activities." -- David R. Mercer, YMCA of the USA

The Stone Soup for the World Educational Curriculum is a magnificent tool combining the experiential with the intellectual. It will help people everywhere who are working with youngsters, teachers, social workers, AmeriCorps, Teacher Corps and Peace Corps – to spread the Stone Soup message around the world. – Martin I. Scherr, Director, Child Welfare League of America.

"Nobody gives teens and young adults enough credit…this population is capable of great energy and accomplishments. They're usually considered a population 'on hold.' The Stone Soup initiative acknowledges their potential." - Sidney Morris, Education Director, The FARM Institute

Book accolades include:

"…a blueprint for building a better world. Its heroes are legendary people and ordinary folk, who, by conviction, imagination, innovation, persistence, frequently hard work and not infrequently moral or physical courage, have lifted their neighbors and their communities. They challenge each of us to respond in kind."

- Walter Cronkite, American broadcast journalist & anchor for CBS Evening News. During the 1960s and 1970s, he was often cited as "the most trusted man in America." Mr. Cronkite was the Honorary Chairperson of The Stone Soup Leadership Institute for over a decade.

"Wonderful…young and old alike will be inspired by the hundreds of ideas for how we can help our children, our schools, our communities and our country to be the best we can be." - Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State and retired four-star general, & Founding Chairman of America's Promise—The Alliance for Youth

About The Stone Soup Leadership Institute

The Stone Soup Leadership Institute's book and educational curriculum Stone Soup for the World: Life-Changing Stories of Everyday Heroes gives life to the Stone Soup fable. Over 120 communities use them to inspire and educate young people to become leaders in their lives, communities and our world. Founded in 1997, the Institute is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

