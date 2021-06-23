Stonehenge NYC Welcomes Two New Restaurants to the West Village

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's downtown revitalization is in full swing. Stonehenge NYC is pleased to announce the opening of two new restaurants in their luxury West Village building, 10 Downing.

Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, who leads the group behind American Bar, signed a 3,200 square foot lease where they will be opening their new seafood-centric concept. Poised to open in the early fall of 2021, this new restaurant, located on the north corner of 6th Avenue and Downing Street, is sure to be a new West Village favorite. "We are beyond excited to bring the success of American Bar to another part of the Village - taking our focus on American classics and bringing a seafood bent to the iconic, light-filled corner of Downing," said Carone.

John McDonald and Chef Ryan Schmidtberger opened Hancock St. in Mcdonald's former El Toro Blanco space, located in the Southern portion of the building. As an existing retail tenant, McDonald recognized the success that the 10 Downing location brought to his prior establishment. As a restaurateur, he chose to reinvest and create something that would be perceived as an improvement to the neighborhood. "During the lock down I decided to double down on the location and revamp the entire space into something new and exciting. Having opened last week, the timing is perfect with zero dining restrictions," says McDonald. Designed by Serge Barker, this 3,200 square foot neighborhood restaurant offers an elegant atmosphere and bistro-style fare.

"I'm pleased to welcome these two new restaurants to 10 Downing. New York is back and I'm excited to see these restaurants thrive in the vibrant downtown market," said Ofer Yardeni, Chairman, and CEO of Stonehenge NYC.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company. Stonehenge owns and manages a portfolio of 24 properties in New York City, consisting of 3,700 luxury apartments valued at $1.9 billion.

SOURCE Stonehenge NYC