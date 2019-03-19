Stonemont Financial Group Wins Nashville NAIOP Commercial Development of the Year Award

ATLANTA, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonemont Financial Group, a leading private real estate investment firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, received the Commercial Development of the Year Award from the Nashville Chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) for its Dorman Products build-to-suit project in Portland, TN, which is Dorman's largest distribution center in the U.S.

"It truly has been an exciting opportunity to team up with the Panattoni Development Company and Dorman Products to execute on the Nashville facility," said Matt McCoy, President of Stonemont Income Fund. "This project reflects Stonemont's continued growth and commitment to identifying high-quality investment opportunities. We're very honored to share this award with Panattoni and look forward to more success and strong partnerships in the future."

Dorman's Nashville-area facility is strategically located near the interstate in a thriving industrial area which includes a 975,000 square foot Macy's fulfillment center, two distribution centers for Sun Products, each totaling 1,250,000 square feet, and a 504,000 square foot distribution center for Peyton's (Kroger's logistics subsidiary). The site was selected by Dorman based on the excellent ground transportation access as well as the approval of a 20-year PILOT agreement with the City of Portland. Dorman occupies the facility under a long-term triple-net lease.

About Stonemont Financial Group

Stonemont Financial Group, a leading private real estate investment firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, specializes in investing across a broad spectrum of asset classes and geographies to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. Stonemont offers diversified and differentiated real estate investment strategies and vehicles to institutions, family offices, trusts and high net-worth individuals. The firm's founders and managing principals have a combined track record of more than 60 years' experience and $20 billion invested.

