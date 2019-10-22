Stoneridge, Inc. to Broadcast its Third-Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

Oct 22, 2019, 16:50 ET

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), will broadcast its third-quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Krakowiak

This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Related Links

www.stoneridge.com

Also from this source

Stoneridge Named a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist for...

Stoneridge Presents Supplier of the Year Awards to PARMI and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stoneridge, Inc. to Broadcast its Third-Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

Oct 22, 2019, 16:50 ET