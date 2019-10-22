Stoneridge, Inc. to Broadcast its Third-Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), will broadcast its third-quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Krakowiak.

This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

