Stoneridge Partners' Popular Speakers Series Returns

"We've gotten a lot of questions about the state of the current healthcare M&A market during the pandemic, so we wanted to put our decades of industry expertise to work helping owners and operators plan for what's ahead," said Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley. "We were thrilled by the response to our first webinar in May, and we knew the time was right to gather another panel of experts for a discussion as we head into the second quarter."

The Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series brings together the firm's expert advisors with leaders from across the industry to talk about current valuation trends, deal flow and pertinent regulatory changes in the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health industries. Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley will moderate the upcoming panel discussion, and featured speakers will include:

Joe Lynch , Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners

, Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners Brian Heck , Associate Partner and Senior Vice President, Stoneridge Partners

, Associate Partner and Senior Vice President, Stoneridge Partners Tim Ashe , Chief Clinical Officer, WellSky

To register for the August 26th webinar, visit www.stoneridgepartners.com and click "Register Now" on our home page.

Stoneridge Partners Rolls Out New Website

Stoneridge Partners also recently unveiled a new look for the firm's website and added a library of valuable resources for potential buyers and sellers.

Visitors can view a recording of May's inaugural Speakers Series discussion on the website, featuring Stoneridge Partners Executive Vice President and Partner Brian Bruenderman, Partner and leader of the Stoneridge Strategic Consulting Group Tom Lillis, and McBee Associates President Mike Dordick. You can also access other informative content such as the monthly Stoneridge Partners Home Health and Post-Acute Care Indices and market-specific articles featuring the latest updates and trends.

Visit www.stoneridgepartners.com to learn more.

Stoneridge Partners is a national healthcare mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, home health, hospice and behavioral health agencies. Established in 2001, Stoneridge and its team of experienced healthcare advisors provide complete, confidential representation throughout the course of a transaction to both potential buyers and sellers.

