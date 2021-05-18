Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series to Highlight Active Markets, Post-Pandemic Recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the mid-point of 2021, the nation is steadily emerging from the pandemic – restaurants have increased capacity, schools are starting to reopen and workers are returning to offices. For operators working in the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health industries, the recovering economy has meant an already hot mergers and acquisitions market is getting even hotter. But can that activity be sustained through the last two quarters of the year?

That's what the panel of experts will discuss during the next Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series on Tuesday, June 8th at 2:30 pm ET.

"We saw a tremendous level of market activity at the end of 2020, and that has continued well into 2021," said Rich Tinsley, President and CEO of the national healthcare mergers and acquisition firm. "There's a lot of pent-up demand from buyers who are ready to get back in the game after last year's uncertainty. In home health particularly, we think Congress' recent decision to delay the sequestration payment cuts will bring a lot of buyers out of the woodwork. We'll talk about that and much more with our panel next month."

The Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series brings together the firm's expert advisors with leaders from across the industry to answer questions and talk about the state of the healthcare M&A market. Tinsley will moderate the panel discussion, focusing on current valuation trends, pertinent regulatory changes and what industry leaders can expect for the rest of 2021. This quarter, Rich will be joined by:

David Curtis , CEO, Graham Healthcare Group

, CEO, Graham Healthcare Group Ben Bogan , Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners

, Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners Tom Lillis , Partner and leader of Stoneridge Partners Strategic Consulting

Interested participants can register for the webinar online – just visit www.stoneridgepartners.com and click on "Resources" in the navigation menu. There, you can also view recordings of all previous Speakers Series webinars and check out industry-specific informational articles in the Stoneridge Partners media library.

If you have a question you'd like the experts to answer during the webinar, forward it to [email protected].

Stoneridge Partners Welcomes New Associate Partner

Stoneridge is also excited to announce that Jenna Schwartz has joined the team as Buy-Side Associate Partner.

Jenna has nearly a decade of experience working with clients from across the post-acute care industry. She joins Stoneridge from Savii, a technology provider that helps home care companies develop effective post-acute care management systems, where she served as Senior Director of Business Development. At Stoneridge, Jenna will focus on helping clients identify strategic acquisition opportunities across the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health industries. Thinking about growing or diversifying your company? Contact Jenna by phone at 800-218-3944 or by email at [email protected].

Stoneridge Partners is a national healthcare mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, home health, hospice and behavioral health companies. Established in 2001, Stoneridge and its team of experienced healthcare advisors provide complete, confidential representation throughout the course of a transaction to both potential buyers and sellers. For more information about their services, contact their corporate office at 800-218-3944 or via email at [email protected].

Contact:

Luci Jameson

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoneridge Partners

Related Links

http://www.stoneridgepartners.com

