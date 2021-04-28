Stoneridge Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

NOVI, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 First-Quarter Results

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.00

Adjusted EPS of $0.06

Sales of $193.8 million

Adjusted sales of $192.8

Gross profit of $46.1 million

Adjusted gross profit of $46.7 million (24.2% of sales)

Operating income of $2.1 million

Adjusted operating income of $3.6 ­million (1.8% of sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.2 million (6.3% of sales)

2021 Full-year Guidance Update

Maintaining full-year revenue guidance due to Q1 outperformance offset by incremental forecasted production headwinds

Primarily as a result of external headwinds, reducing full-year adjusted EPS guidance by ($0.13) to a midpoint of $0.55 for;

to a midpoint of for; Expected incremental supply chain related costs of $2.5 million to $3.0 million or adjusted EPS of approximately ( $0.07 to $0.08 )

to or adjusted EPS of approximately ( to )

$5.0 million to $5.5 million expected for the full-year vs. prior expectation of $2.5 million

to expected for the full-year vs. prior expectation of

Expected unfavorable product mix ( $0.07 to $0.08 )

to )

First quarter adjusted EPS outperformance of $0.06



Forecasted impact of foreign currency exchange rates and other impacts ~($0.04)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, with sales of $193.8 million and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.00. Adjusted sales were $192.8 million and adjusted EPS was $0.06 for the first quarter, considering normalizing adjustments primarily related to the gain on the disposal of the assets of the soot sensor business divestiture, fair value adjustments and restructuring expenses. The exhibits attached hereto provide additional detail on the normalizing adjustments.

For the first quarter of 2021, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $46.1 million and adjusted gross profit of $46.7 million (24.2% of sales). Operating income was $2.1 million and adjusted operating income was $3.6 million (1.8% of sales). Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million (6.3% of sales).

Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, commented, "In the first quarter we delivered strong financial performance and exceeded our previously outlined expectations from both a revenue and earnings perspective. Most importantly, we achieved our operating objectives with strong operational efficiency and reduced controllable costs. However, similar to companies in our industry and around the world, we incurred incremental costs related to global supply chain disruptions which reduced our adjusted operating income by $2.7 million, or more than 40%, in the quarter. We will continue to execute on the things that we can control as we respond efficiently and effectively to the macroeconomic environment."

DeGaynor continued, "During the quarter, we continued the transformation of the company by finalizing an agreement to divest our soot sensor business, which is yet another transaction that will allow us to focus our resources on the technology platforms that will drive future growth. We continue to expand our MirrorEye® platform, as we prepare for our first OEM launches in the second half of 2021 and expand our retrofit programs. During the quarter, we announced that two fleets, Maverick and Montgomery, intend to install MirrorEye® on 100% of their new trucks. In addition, we are excited to announce our partnership with PACCAR with the launch of our digital instrument cluster on their recently introduced heavy- and medium-duty trucks."

First Quarter in Review

Control Devices adjusted sales, excluding the impact of the recently divested soot sensor business, totaled $97.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2020. First quarter adjusted operating margin, excluding the impact of the recently divested business, was 11.1%, a decrease of 140 basis points relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to incremental costs related to supply chain related issues impacting gross margin.

Electronics sales totaled $88.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased sales in the off-highway end market as well as a favorable foreign currency impact of $1.0 million. First quarter adjusted operating margin was (0.7%), which was a decrease of 590 basis points relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily driven by increased material and expediting costs as a result of supply chain disruptions, unfavorable product mix and incremental investment in engineering resources.

Stoneridge Brazil sales of $11.4 million decreased by $1.9 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions reducing demand in local end markets and unfavorable foreign currency impact of ($0.2 million). Stoneridge Brazil adjusted operating margin decreased by 90 basis points relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower SG&A cost leverage from reduced sales offset by higher gross margin by 200 basis points.

Cash and Debt Balances

As of March 31, 2021, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents balances totaling $60.5 million. Total debt as of March 31, 2021 was $158.7 million. Total debt less cash and cash equivalents yielded a current net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.9x. The Company expects to return to a more normalized net debt to trailing-twelve month adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x by the end of 2021.

2021 Outlook

Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, commented, "We are maintaining our previously provided revenue guidance primarily due to first quarter outperformance and our expectation that our product portfolio will continue to outperform the underlying market, offsetting full-year forecasted production headwinds. Additionally, due to expected externalities and forecasted unfavorable product mix, partially offset by outperformance in the first quarter, we are reducing our full-year adjusted EPS guidance by $0.13 to a mid-point of $0.55. This results in full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $0.47 to $0.62."

Further, the Company announced updated full-year adjusted gross margin guidance of 25.25% - 26.25%, adjusted operating margin guidance of 3.0% - 3.75% and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 7.5% - 8.25% primarily related to incremental supply chain related costs and other externalities, including currency exchange rates. The Company maintained the guided effective tax rate of 22.5% - 27.5%.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31 (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020











Net sales $ 193,795

$ 182,966 Costs and expenses:









Cost of goods sold

147,709



137,569 Selling, general and administrative

29,376



29,503 Design and development

14,651



12,235 Operating income

2,059



3,659 Interest expense, net

1,766



1,030 Equity in earnings of investee

(614)



(457) Other expense (income), net

358



(1,617) Income before income taxes

549



4,703 Provision for income taxes

419



1,213 Net income $ 130

$ 3,490











Earnings per share:









Basic $ 0.00

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.13 Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic

27,017



27,232 Diluted

27,486



27,591













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























March 31,

December 31, (in thousands)

2021

2020





(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,508

$ 73,919 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $1,186 and $817, respectively



149,709



136,745 Inventories, net



95,439



90,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



37,450



33,452 Total current assets



343,106



334,664 Long-term assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



114,258



119,324 Intangible assets, net



52,940



55,394 Goodwill



37,545



39,104 Operating lease right-of-use asset



17,389



18,944 Investments and other long-term assets, net



56,239



53,978 Total long-term assets



278,371



286,744 Total assets

$ 621,477

$ 621,408













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 5,182

$ 7,673 Accounts payable



88,907



86,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



50,582



52,272 Total current liabilities



144,671



146,048 Long-term liabilities:











Revolving credit facility



153,500



136,000 Deferred income taxes



11,985



12,935 Operating lease long-term liability



14,162



15,434 Other long-term liabilities



12,487



14,357 Total long-term liabilities



192,134



178,726 Shareholders' equity:











Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued



-



- Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966 shares issued and 27,162 and 27,006 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, with no stated value



-



- Additional paid-in capital



228,832



234,409 Common Shares held in treasury, 1,804 and 1,960 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at cost



(56,090)



(60,482) Retained earnings



212,472



212,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(100,542)



(89,635) Total shareholders' equity



284,672



296,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 621,477

$ 621,408















STONERIDGE, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)





























Three months ended March 31 (in thousands)

2021

2020

















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income

$ 130

$ 3,490

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:













Depreciation



7,068



6,650

Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs



1,513



1,429

Deferred income taxes



(1,609)



76

Earnings of equity method investee



(614)



(418)

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets



(37)



131

Share-based compensation expense



1,162



1,372

Excess tax (benefit) deficiency related to share-based compensation expense



(319)



17

Gain on disposal of business, net



(739)



-

Change in fair value of earn-out contingent consideration



72



(633)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net



(15,953)



(3,730)

Inventories, net



(7,282)



(5,838)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(4,744)



(3,702)

Accounts payable



6,725



2,327

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(2,439)



(7,733)

Net cash used for operating activities



(17,066)



(6,562)

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures, including intangibles



(7,718)



(7,140)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets



155



8

Proceeds from disposal of business, net



1,050



-

Investment in venture capital fund, net



(399)



-

Net cash used for investing activities



(6,912)



(7,132)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Revolving credit facility borrowings



20,500



71,500

Revolving credit facility payments



(3,000)



(36,500)

Proceeds from issuance of debt



11,434



1,958

Repayments of debt



(13,763)



(2,077)

Common Share repurchase program



-



(4,995)

Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding



(2,347)



(1,687)

Net cash provided by financing activities



12,824



28,199

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2,257)



(2,603)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(13,411)



11,902

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



73,919



69,403

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 60,508

$ 81,305

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest

$ 1,652

$ 1,150

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 3,742

$ 1,832



















Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations









Reconciliation to US GAAP









Exhibit 1 - Adjusted EPS









Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Adjusted EPS

(USD in millions) Q1 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Net Income $ 0.1 $ 0.00





Less: After-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.1 0.00 Add: After-Tax Restructuring Costs 1.5 0.05 Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2 0.01 Less: After-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business (0.6) (0.02) Less: After-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory (0.1) (0.00) Add: After-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.3 0.01 Adjusted Net Income $ 1.6 $ 0.06







Exhibit 2 – Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by Segment









Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Control Devices Operating Income $ 7.3 $ 12.0 $ 10.2







Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 0.6 1.4 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - (0.7) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.4 0.1 0.2 Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - 0.4 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income $ 9.9 $ 12.6 $ 11.4















Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Electronics Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.9 $ 3.9 $ (0.9)







Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.0 0.2 0.2 Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs - 0.3 0.0 Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.9 $ 4.3 $ (0.7)















Reconciliation of Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Stoneridge Brazil Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.9 $ 0.3 $ (0.0)







Add(Less): Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) (0.2) 0.1 Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2 0.1 - Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income $ 0.4 $ 0.1 $ 0.0









Exhibit 3 – Adjusted Operating Income













Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Operating Income $ 3.7 $ 5.7 $ 2.1







Add(Less): Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) (0.2) 0.1 Add(Less): Pre-Tax Loss (Earnings) in Autotech Fund Investment 0.0 0.2 - Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 0.8 1.6 Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Comp Accelerated Vesting 0.1 - - Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.6 0.4 0.2 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - (0.7) Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - 0.4 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6.0 $ 7.0 $ 3.6









Exhibit 4 – Adjusted EBITDA













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Income (Loss) Before Tax $ 4.7 $ 4.5 $ 0.5 Interest expense, net 1.0 1.8 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 8.1 8.6 8.4 EBITDA $ 13.8 $ 14.9 $ 10.8 Add(Less): Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) (0.2) 0.1 Add(Less): Pre-Tax Loss (Earnings) in Autotech Fund Investment 0.0 0.2 - Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 0.8 1.6 Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.6 0.4 0.2 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - (0.7) Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Comp Accelerated Vesting 0.1 - - Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.1 $ 16.2 $ 12.2









Exhibit 5 – Adjusted Gross Profit













Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Gross Profit $ 45.4 $ 49.6 $ 46.1







Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 1.5 0.3 0.6 Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.1 0.1 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 47.0 $ 50.0 $ 46.7









Exhibit 6 – Adjusted Sales













Reconciliation of Adjusted Sales (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Sales $ 183.0 $ 189.7 $ 193.8







Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (1.0) Adjusted Sales $ 183.0 $ 189.7 $ 192.8









Exhibit 7 – Control Devices Adjusted Sales













Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Sales (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Control Devices Sales $ 98.2 $ 100.4 $ 101.6







Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - (1.0) Adjusted Control Devices Sales $ 98.2 $ 100.4 $ 100.6















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Adjusted Control Devices Sales $ 98.2 $ 100.4 $ 100.6







Less: Sales from Disposed Soot Sensor Business (2.4) (2.5) (3.0) Adjusted Control Devices Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business $ 95.8 $ 97.9 $ 97.6









Exhibit 8 – Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Adjusted Operating Income $ 9.9 $ 12.6 $ 11.4







Add(Less): Pre-Tax Loss (Gain) from Disposed Soot Sensor Business 0.1 (0.4) (0.5) Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business $ 10.0 $ 12.3 $ 10.8









Exhibit 9 – Adjusted Tax Rate





Reconciliation of Q1 2021 Adjusted Tax Rate

(USD in millions) Q1 2021 Income Before Tax $ 0.5



Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.1 Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 1.6 Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business (0.7) Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.4 Adjusted Income Before Tax $ 2.0



Income Tax Expense $ 0.4



Add: Tax Impact From Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.1



Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 0.5



Adjusted Tax Rate 23.1%





