Stoneridge to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 with a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

