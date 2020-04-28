Stoneridge Wins 2020 Automotive News PACE Award for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System

Stoneridge exemplifies safety, efficiency and innovation with MirrorEye ® , the first CMS to receive a federal exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) . The exemption allows MirrorEye ® -equipped trucks to operate on the road with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays as an alternative to conventional mirrors. By eliminating blind spots and providing a greater field of view for drivers in any weather-related or operating condition, safety is improved for everyone on the road.

"Right now, we are witnessing just how critical trucking is in keeping our economy running," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO of Stoneridge, Inc. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the public's attention the significant value of trucking to the food and basic commodity supply chain, and the importance of the drivers who operate those vehicles. At its core, MirrorEye was developed to improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles, and was refined with these drivers in mind. We are honored to be recognized for the impact MirrorEye® will have on the industry."

Since 1994, the PACE Awards have celebrated superior innovation, technological advancements, and business performance among suppliers. This prestigious award is recognized globally as the industry benchmark for innovation and acknowledges those suppliers that develop a viable solution for future mobility needs and bring them to market.

Stoneridge MirrorEye® was evaluated by independent PACE Award judges and excelled in its marks for innovation, customer acceptance, competitive impact, performance measures, environmental impact, and more.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

