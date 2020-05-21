Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs New Three-Unit Franchise Agreement with Existing Franchisee

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it would expand its footprint via a three-unit expansion with existing South Florida franchisee, John Stetson. This new partnership supports Stoner's Pizza Joint's plans to further develop the Georgia Market. The first new Georgia location, slated to open today, May 20, is located at 1080 GA- Highway 96, in Warner Robins, GA, and will be owned by Stoner's Pizza Joint franchisee, John Stetson.

Stoner's Pizza Warner Robins Stoner's Pizza Warner Robins

"Since opening my first Stoner's in Fort Lauderdale, I have been impressed with the consumer's response to the product and branding," said Stetson. "The brand appeals to a wide audience of customers who enjoy fresh, high-quality food at an affordable price. I am thrilled to be opening my 4th location today in Warner Robins and excited for two more in the coming weeks. I look forward to a continued partnership with Stoners Pizza Joint as it has proved a strong investment opportunity."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

"2020 is going to be an exciting year for Stoner's Pizza Joint with the acceleration of our franchise program and strategic growth with strong multi-unit operators. It's been a wonderful journey with John, introducing the brand to Florida and the new growth plans for the Georgia market is no exception," said Nick Bergelt, Chief Concept Officer of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "We're extremely excited to bring Stoner's to this area with our new branding and customer experience. Georgia is a prime market, and we look forward to propelling our brand's presence further in the state and expanding into new markets."

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. Since the launch, Stoner's has continued to identify the Southeast region as a key market for expansion. Stoner's Pizza Joint Warner Robbins is open Sunday - Thurs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday till 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 478-313-5252.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000. If franchisees chose to develop multiple units, the franchise fee for three units is $65,000 and, for five units, $95,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, visit https://www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com/ or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected] or call 843-518-1972.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Bergelt // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

843-518-1972

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint