Stonewall Kitchen Announces Company Store Re-Openings and Curbside Café Service

YORK, Maine, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading specialty foods and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen announced the reopening of their Camden, ME, Nashua, NH, North Conway, NH, Portsmouth, NH, Rochester, NH, and South Windsor, CT Company Stores. For the safety of all guests and staff, store capacity has been limited and safety precautions have been implemented, as outlined by each state's economic reopening plans, in order to support healthy business operations.

Additionally, the Stonewall Kitchen Café in York, Maine is now offering curbside pickup, with a limited menu, just by calling (207) 351-2719. The service will be offered Monday-Friday for both breakfast (8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.). Guests may simply call in to place their orders and pay over the phone. Upon arrival, guests can call again and their orders will be delivered to their vehicles.

"We're opening carefully and thoughtfully," states John Stiker, CEO of Stonewall Kitchen. "Our first priority remains the continued safety and health of our associates and guests. We have implemented various safety measures in our stores, including mandatory face coverings for staff and guests, markings on the floor for social distancing, no more than 50% capacity, and plexiglass partitions at the registers. We have also ceased sampling in our stores and have established enhanced cleaning protocols that follow CDC guidance related to cleaning and disinfecting. Furthermore, while the stores are open for walk-in guests, we are encouraging guests to utilize our call-ahead, pay-ahead curbside pickup in select stores to minimize contact and maintain social distancing. All stores, with the exception of Camden, are offering the curbside service."

The following Stonewall Kitchen Company Stores are currently open:

Portsmouth Company Store, 10 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH , 03801

, 03801 Nashua Company Store, Pheasant Lane Mall, Nashua, NH 03060

03060 Rochester Company Store, 92 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867

03867 North Conway Company Store, Settlers Green, North Conway, NH 03860

03860 Camden Company Store, 13 Elm Street, Camden, ME 04843

04843 South Windsor Company Store, Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, South Windsor, CT 06074

The York, Maine Café and flagship Company Store open June 1 with limited seating indoors but extensive seating outdoors. The Cooking School in York, Maine will also be opening June 1 with limited seating that ensures social distancing; class sign-up is now available on the company website. The Portland, ME Company Store is also scheduled to open June 1. The reopening for the Newburyport, MA Company Store has been tentatively planned for June 8 but will be based on final Massachusetts state guidance.

For all Company Store updates, please check back on: https://www.stonewallkitchen.com/companystores.

For more information on the Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and to view their curbside pickup menu, visit https://www.stonewallkitchen.com/visit-us/stonewall-kitchen-cafe/cafe.html.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading producer of specialty foods and home goods headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is a family of specialty food and lifestyle products, with premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For all media inquiries, please contact: Margaux Maertens

