Stonewall Kitchen Announces July 2020 Product Launch

YORK, Maine, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning specialty foods and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen announces its July Product Launch. This year's lineup includes a Holiday Spiced Cranberry Sauce and Chocolate Peppermint Dutch Waffle Cookies. Montebello adds Ancient Grain Conchiglie and Chickpea Fusilli while Tillen Farms launches Pearl Cherries. Additionally, Stonewall Kitchen launches Stonewall Home, a line of high-quality, soy-blend candles. Each fragrance is available in a large apothecary jar, a medium apothecary jar, a medium three-wick bowl and candle melts. Stonewall Home offers 12 year-round scents such as Balsam Woods, Fresh Linen and Honey Vanilla. The brand also offers four seasonal fragrances that include Maple Pumpkin Butter, Cinnamon & Spice, Apple Orchard and Winter White.

"This launch is one of the most exciting for Stonewall Kitchen's Family of Brands," states Janine Somers, Vice President of Marketing and DTC Sales. "Not only are we continuing to grow our food brands with exceptional flavor profiles and products, but we're also expanding our footprint in the home goods category with the launch of Stonewall Home. Stonewall Kitchen has always been a lifestyle brand focused on creating innovative, quality specialty foods and complementary products that inspire our guests in the kitchen. With Stonewall Home, we're stepping out of the kitchen and into every room of your home with our brand-new line of hand-trimmed candles from Maine! Crafted with a luxurious soy blend and scented with captivating fragrances, these dazzling candles are perfect for creating ambiance and a memorable experience

Each candle is made with a blend of soy and food-grade paraffin wax and has hand-trimmed cotton, lead-free wicks for a clean burn. Stonewall Home candles are manufactured and poured in Maine.

Continued Somers, "Our unique blend creates a beautiful, creamy appearance while offering a clean burn and excellent fragrance throw. The candles come in various sizes with no less than two wicks for that even burn. We've also produced candle melts that are easy to use with a wax warmer. The candles are beautifully designed with a premium look that you would expect to see from us. We know everyone will love them as much as we do!"

The July Product Launch Includes:

Tillen Farms: Pearl Cherries

Montebello: Ancient Grain Conchiglie and Chickpea Fusilli

Vermont Village: Tumeric & Honey Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger & Honey Apple Cider Vinegar - new size offering in 32 oz.

Sauce: Holiday Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Dessert: Chocolate Peppermint Dutch Waffle Cookie

Spice Rubs: Texas Rub, Maine Seafood Rub and Chicken and Pork Spice Rub - product re-release with new packaging that includes glass containers for product visibility, a re-sealable silver twist-off lid and a Stonewall Kitchen branded tamper-proof seal across the top.

Snacks: Sea Salt & Black Pepper Roasted Peanuts

Fine Home Keeping: Deck the Halls: Hand Soap, Hand Lotion and Soy Candle

Stonewall Home Includes:

Balsam Woods, fragrance notes of balsam, juniper, cedar and bergamot

fragrance notes of balsam, juniper, cedar and bergamot Cashmere, fragrance notes of Amalfi lemon, bergamot, mineral water and sheer leather

fragrance notes of Amalfi lemon, bergamot, mineral water and sheer leather Driftwood, fragrance notes of sesame oil, creamy amber and cotton flower

fragrance notes of sesame oil, creamy amber and cotton flower Fresh Linen, fragrance notes of fresh cotton and white floral

fragrance notes of fresh cotton and white floral Honey Vanilla, fragrance notes of wildflower honey, coconut milk and creamy vanilla

fragrance notes of wildflower honey, coconut milk and creamy vanilla Lavender Fields, fragrance notes of crushed lavender, fresh citrus, jasmine and musk

fragrance notes of crushed lavender, fresh citrus, jasmine and musk Rainy Days, fragrance notes of fresh rain, bergamot, lily and amber

fragrance notes of fresh rain, bergamot, lily and amber Sandy Beach , fragrance notes of coconut, sandalwood, amber and musk

fragrance notes of coconut, sandalwood, amber and musk Sea Salt Mist, fragrance notes of aquatic, sea salt, dewy green and cyclamen

fragrance notes of aquatic, sea salt, dewy green and cyclamen Shoreline, fragrance notes of oceanic, lily, jasmine and apple

fragrance notes of oceanic, lily, jasmine and apple Tarragon & Basil, fragrance notes of basil, tarragon, mint and cedarwood

fragrance notes of basil, tarragon, mint and cedarwood Tea Rose , fragrance notes of lemon sicily, tea rose, bergamot and vetiver

fragrance notes of lemon sicily, tea rose, bergamot and vetiver Apple Orchard, fragrance notes of fresh apple, applewood and pear blossom (seasonal)

fragrance notes of fresh apple, applewood and pear blossom (seasonal) Cinnamon & Spice, fragrance notes of cinnamon, clove and mandarin (seasonal)

fragrance notes of cinnamon, clove and mandarin (seasonal) Maple Pumpkin Butter, fragrance notes of maple, pumpkin, nutmeg and clove (seasonal)

fragrance notes of maple, pumpkin, nutmeg and clove (seasonal) Winter White , fragrance notes of zesty citrus and fresh-cut balsam (seasonal)

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading producer of specialty foods and home goods headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is a family of specialty food and lifestyle brands, with premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For all media inquiries, please contact Margaux Maertens, [email protected]

