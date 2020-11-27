Stonewall Kitchen Opens a New Store in Boston With New Company Store and PB&J Café

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading specialty foods and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen, announces new Company Store and PB & J Café location in Boston, Massachusetts. Situated next to Boston Children's Museum, this 3,000 square foot location will feature a curated assortment of premium specialty foods and high-quality home goods, as well as delicious grab and go offerings from the café.

"As a Maine-based brand, we're thrilled to be bringing our signature shopping experience to one of New England's greatest cities," states Natalie King, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. "You'll be able to browse a curated assortment of premium products and home goods and also grab delicious family-friendly snacks while hanging out in the heart of Boston! Being right next to Boston Children's Museum, there will be a strong emphasis on family in this retail store and featured foods in the PB & J Café. We're looking forward to providing guests with a fun and engaging retail shopping experience they'll love."

The Company Store will feature company classics such as the Wild Maine Blueberry Jam and the Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix as well as a selection of Stonewall Kitchen's Family of Brands products, including offerings from the collaborative Legal Sea Foods line, bringing Boston-based, restaurant-quality products to your shelves.

The PB & J Café will be offering a selection of various PB & J sandwiches, Legal Sea Food's Clam Chowder, Grab & Go items like delicious baked goods, yogurt cups and Vermont Village applesauce cups as well as assorted hot and cold beverages.

The Stonewall Kitchen Boston Company Store and Café are scheduled to open November 27. Store hours of operation will be Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m and Café hours of operation will be Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The address for this location is 308 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,700 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; 10 Stonewall Kitchen retail Company Stores throughout New England; and one Village Candle retail Company Store in North Conway, NH. As the winner of 31 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

