Stonewall Kitchen to Acquire the Vermont Village® Brand of Organic Applesauce and Apple Cider Vinegars

YORK, Maine, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading specialty food producer Stonewall Kitchen announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Vermont Village brand of Organic Applesauce and Apple Cider Vinegar products. The transaction is anticipated to be complete in September, 2019.

"We can't think of a better addition to our family of brands," stated John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. "We have greatly admired the Vermont Village brand and its superior quality applesauce and vinegar products, a line that is complementary to our current offerings of premium specialty foods. Both brands share similar values of an authentic New England heritage, simple ingredients, exciting category presence and expanding distribution. Their organic applesauce has long been a family favorite here in New England, and their innovative and delicious sipping vinegars make it easy to get the daily health benefits of apple cider vinegar without the vinegar taste."

"We're very excited to find a permanent home for our brand with Stonewall Kitchen," said Joseph Sheperd, the owner of Village Cannery of Vermont. "Since the start of Vermont Village, our mission has always been to produce healthy, accessible food while spreading the spirit of New England. We can't imagine a better company to partner with to continue growing that mission. We're looking forward to experiencing all that's to come for the Vermont Village brand."

Concluded Stiker, "Our goal is to establish a leading premium branded specialty food platform, and we believe that Vermont Village will be a critical part of realizing on that vision. By leveraging our sales and marketing expertise, product development capabilities and other corporate support functions, we will drive exceptional growth of both brands while maintaining our commitment to superior quality products. We look forward to working alongside Vermont Village to accelerate our mutual growth."

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty foods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

About Vermont Village

With roots tracing back to a local Vermonter food cooperative in the 1970s, the Vermont Village brand has long been at the forefront of the organic food movement. Produced by the Village Cannery of Vermont since 1995, the Vermont Village brand specialized for many years in organic applesauce, and more recently added a line of raw and organic apple cider vinegars. Used for a wide variety of applications from culinary ingredients, to body care, to daily health shots, to cocktails, their unique sipping vinegar combinations have proven to be an exciting line of products that have developed a loyal following. With a mission to make healthy food accessible to everyone, Vermont Village proudly partners with retailers both large and small who carry their products in over 10,000 stores nationwide.

For more information about Vermont Village, please visit: www.vermontvillage.com

SOURCE Stonewall Kitchen, LLC

