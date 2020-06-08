Stonewall Kitchen's Recently Acquired Brand, Village Candle, Launches New Gentlemen's Collection

YORK, Maine, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead producer of fragranced candles, Maine-based, Village Candle, announced the launch of its new Gentlemen's Collection. Featured in contemporary three-wick bowls with a black metal lid, this collection includes seven total fragrance options including Bergamot & Amber and Spiced Tobac & Honey.

featuring Moonlit Surf and Clean Musk & Vetiver

"Village Candle has been producing high-quality candles for over 25 years," said Janine Somers, Vice President of Marketing and Direct to Consumer Sales of Stonewall Kitchen. "We're known for using the most refined wax, the richest colors, and the finest fragranced oils available. Our new line celebrates clean elegance, modern sophistication and rich, memorable fragrances. Featured in our contemporary three-wick bowls, these candles blend trending scents such as juniper, leather, incense and honey with grounding, familiar notes like patchouli, fresh ocean water, balsam and vanilla."

The Gentlemen's Collection is crafted with high-quality fragrances, food-grade paraffin wax and lead-free, cotton wicks for a clean, even burn and fragrance release. Manufactured, poured and hand-trimmed in Maine, each candle in this collection allows for an even burn time of up to 50 hours.

Continued Somers, "One of my personal favorites is the Hearthside Pine candle, a comforting fragrance of fresh pine, calming eucalyptus, and smokey cedar meant to inspire the 'upta camp' vibe. Designed for all to enjoy, this is a fun collection that is perfect for Father's Day!"

The Gentlemen's Collection Includes:

Moonlit Surf: fragrance notes of salty ocean spray, driftwood and sea moss.

Bergamot & Amber: fragrance notes of soft cashmere, fresh bergamot and ripe citrus.

Leather & Musk Noir: fragrance notes of white thyme, fresh bergamot, mineral water and Amalfi lemon.

Spiced Tobac & Honey: fragrance notes of tobacco leaves, spiced peppercorn and sweet spun honey.

Hearthside Pine: fragrance notes of fresh pine, eucalyptus and smokey cedar.

Dark Berries & Cedar: fragrance notes of patchouli, cedar, rich plum and dark berries.

Clean Musk & Vetiver: fragrance notes of fresh basil, spiced anise, creamy tonka, soft citrus and lavender.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading producer of specialty foods and home goods headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers' markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is a family of specialty food and lifestyle brands, with premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in both York, Maine and Costa Mesa, California; and nine retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

About Village Candle

Founded in 1993, Village Candle® is a manufacturer and multichannel retailer of quality fragranced candles based in Wells, Maine. Village Candle creates fragranced products using the most refined wax, the richest colors, and the finest fragranced oils available. Village Candle creates and brings high-quality home fragrance products to market with the intent to inspire through beauty, fragrance and experience. Village Candle products are sold in gift stores, grocery stores and online throughout the U.S., with a growing international presence in over 32 countries.

For more information about Village Candle, please visit: www.villagecandle.com

For all media inquiries, please contact: Margaux Maertens, [email protected]

Related Images

village-candles-gentlemens.jpg

Village Candle's Gentlemen's Collection

