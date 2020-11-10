Stoneweg US Enters the St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay Market with $114M Acquisition of Trellis at the Lakes

Sprawled across 57.33 acres (2 separate parcels), Trellis at the Lakes was built in 1982 with an impressive 688 units consisting of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. Unit features include energy-star rated appliances, granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring, and spacious walk-in closets, while exterior amenities include: two premium fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools, lush landscaping, a bark park, and serene lakeside walking trails.

The property is centrally located in the Gateway submarket of St. Petersburg just minutes from major highway I-275, SR 694 and the bustling 4th Street. Major employers including Jabil, Raymond James, Spectrum, HSN and Honeywell are in proximity, as are the burgeoning Downtown St. Petersburg, Downtown Tampa, Tampa's Westshore District, top-rated beaches, and major retailers.

"Trellis at the Lakes provides a rare opportunity for Stoneweg US to acquire an institutional quality asset of scale in our hometown of St. Pete." said Ryan Reyes. "Trellis is truly unique as it is within minutes of several Fortune 500 Companies but still offers a low-density atmosphere, which we expect will become even more desirable to residents moving forward."

To augment its ideal location, stellar amenities and sprawling grounds, Stoneweg US will implement an extensive capital expenditure plan that will include: interior renovations, fresh exterior paint, racquetball court conversions to outdoor amenity space with basketball and golf driving range/putting greens, installing in-unit washer/dryer connections for all tenants and adding package delivery centers on the premises.

"The acquisition of Trellis at the Lakes represents a key milestone in the growth of Stoneweg US. I am very grateful to the whole team that worked on this acquisition and I would like to thank all of our partners as well. I feel very confident that this investment will be a success for our investors, and will also benefit our residents and the community at large." said Patrick Richard, Chief Executive Officer for Stoneweg US.

Rangewater Real Estate will assume property management responsibilities to ensure efficient day-to-day operations on the property. Trellis at the Lakes marks the sixth completed transaction in the Company's SW Fund I LP.

Newmark's Vice Chairman Patrick Dufour, Directors Ryan Crowley and Andrew Visnick, and Associate Pibu Aulakh represented the seller (ESG Kullen) in the disposition; and Matt Williams, James Maynard, Steve Comly and Adam Randall of Newmark's Debt & Structured Finance group arranged financing for the acquisition.

About Stoneweg US

Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of over 12,000 units valued over $1 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

About HIMCO

HIMCO has been providing investment advice for over 35 years. With over 130 investment professionals and approximately $102 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2020) across the fixed income, alternative and equity markets, HIMCO delivers tailored strategies to insurance, sub-advisory and other institutional clients. HIMCO's broad capability set allows it to develop strategies based on each client's individual needs while navigating various market environments. HIMCO offers both broad-based and sector specific investment capabilities.

About Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology and industry expertise, Newmark brings ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

