Stoney Creek Hospitality Partners with Stayntouch to Enhance Unique ‘Cabin by the Lake’ Experience at 11 Properties

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems and guest-centric technologies, today announced an expanded partnership with Stoney Creek Hospitality , a hotel group that owns, operates, and manages two major hotel brands across the American Midwest. Stoney Creek Hospitality chose Stayntouch to deploy its mobile PMS and contactless solutions to 11 of its premier properties.

Founded in 1994, Stoney Creek Hospitality delivers rustic luxury and genuine hospitality to an active and adventurous traveler base. Stoney Creek properties embody an eclectic 'cabin by the lake' aesthetic, with each location featuring unique decor and modern amenities. Stoney Creek chose Stayntouch because they needed a flexible cloud PMS system that was intuitive and easy to adopt, could be deployed quickly and efficiently across multiple locations, and would facilitate operational efficiencies through automation and contactless check-in.

Mark Creger, Vice President of Revenue Management at Stoney Creek Hospitality commented, "Before Stayntouch, we were using an inflexible on-premise system that was difficult for staff to learn and operate and lacked the customization we needed as a brand with multiple properties. The Stayntouch system is easy to use and train on, and its mobile communication and automation have greatly enhanced the productivity of our front desk and housekeeping teams. Our guests love the mobile check-in function that allows them to skip the front desk and check in from their smartphone. Also, Stayntouch's implementation team is top-notch: They were able to deploy their PMS at 11 separate properties in under six weeks. Impressive work!"

Priya Rajamani, the Vice President of Implementation & Support for Stayntouch, replied, "We are excited to partner with Stoney Creek Hospitality and are delighted that our cloud-native PMS gives them the flexibility to deliver the 'home away from home' experience that is embedded in their brand and realized across multiple unique properties in their chain. Our dedicated implementation team members take pride in deploying our PMS platform quickly and efficiently, while also ensuring that hotel staff have the training and support they need to get the most out of our platform and services. We look forward to continuing to support Stoney Creek Hospitality in their mission to deliver genuine hospitality."

About Stoney Creek Hospitality

We own, operate, and manage two main hotel brands located in 5 states across the Midwest. Results from 25 years of strategic planning and genuine hospitality has allowed Stoney Creek Hotel brands to be top competitors in each market. With Stoney Creek as a partner, you'll find a commitment to personal and professional growth through genuine, passionate hospitality that results in an authentic home away from home experience for your employees and guests.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1100+ best-of-breed integrations. Our cloud-native PMS platform empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies such as Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, world-class boutique brands such as Village Hotels, Pacifica Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com

