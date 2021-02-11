Stony Point Announces Digadop Help on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Digadop Help

Digadop Help can create a strong, knowledgeable team and drive the adoption of business technology. With full developer support and professional services offered by Stony Point, customers can increase user adoption without the need to produce internal help content. Digadop Help is fully integrated with Salesforce, fully customizable and requires no coding. Digadop Help's listing on AppExchange provides partners with a tool to increase user adoption and reinforcement with ease.

Comments on the News

"Without consistent reinforcement, people quickly forget the things they are taught," said Steve Wasula , President of Stony Point, Inc. "Adoption involves reminding people how to perform the desired new behavior until it becomes a habit. Digadop Help fosters change over time as a compliment to an effective training program."

"Digadop Help is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering them to take user adoption into their own hands," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Stony Point

Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training & adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit https://www.stonyp.com/ . For more information about Digadop Help please contact Derek Williams at [email protected] or 800-399-6473.

SOURCE Stony Point, Inc

