Stop Gas and Leave Behind the Aroma of Roses

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatu-Scents is proud to announce one of the most innovative products on the market to date. Flatu-Scents Internal Deodorant is one of the first products of its kind to help people relieve gas and its effects at the source. This vegan alternative is made in the United States and is also free of typical cancer-inducing ingredients like charcoal. Who wants to leave a cheeky impression? Many, but not that way.

How does it work? Simply pop a capsule before a date, a work meeting, a family holiday, or any other time to stop flatulence flat. The natural ingredients don't merely reduce the awful feeling of smelly gas bubbling up inside, either. Flatu-Scents Internal Deodorant offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that not only will it make the user more comfortable, but any "escapees" will have a light floral scent. People will just wonder where the vase of roses may be hiding. Stop foul smelling gas where it begins and feel at ease no matter where you are with Flatu-Scents Internal Deodorant.

Every bottle comes with 60 capsules. Take it daily or as needed a few hours beforehand. Simply pop one Flatu-Scents Internal Deodorant capsule and neutralize the nethers with ease.

CEO Jeremy Madvin says:

"Flatu-Scents addresses an issue that affects millions of people worldwide. For many, intestinal gas, gas pressure, and foul-smelling gas pose serious issues not only in their relationships but also at the workplace. This is why we as a company have taken a humorous approach to the embarrassing and seemingly inconsequential situation. We're excited to now offer Flatu-Scents to customers worldwide following extensive research and development."



Many users with gastrointestinal issues have found their first sense of relief with Flatu-Scents. This is for anyone who wants to ensure that their every impression, from first to last, is their best.

Flatu-Scents is a California-based health products manufacturer. The company produces a range of natural health products and supplements to GMP standards using the best ingredients on earth.

