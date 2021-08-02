Stop Leaving Revenue On The Table: Simplifying Behavioral Health Insurance Billing -- A Free Webinar By TenEleven Group & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Stop Leaving Revenue On The Table: Simplifying Behavioral Health Insurance Billing, courtesy of TenEleven Group.

During this event, Jonathan King, Director of Revenue Cycle Management at TenEleven Group, will dive into the best practices for maintaining a healthy revenue cycle for behavioral health organizations.

Behavioral health agencies and providers are struggling to collect the revenue they have worked so hard to earn. A complicated insurance billing landscape and the disconnect between payers and providers have compounded the stress providers experience surrounding revenue generation.

Monica E. Oss, CEO at OPEN MINDS, says, "One of the most important changes an organization can make is in their revenue cycle management. The key is to have the basics of RCM nailed down so your organization can face any variables – like outcomes – that come along. This webinar will address those basic steps to have in place to set up your organization for success."

Strong revenue cycle management has the power to relieve the burden agencies and providers feel when it comes to their bottom line. It is time for behavioral health organizations to look to the future and ask what can be done to improve their insurance billing, so that they can reclaim time lost managing claims.

Don't miss Stop Leaving Revenue On The Table: Simplifying Behavioral Health Insurance Billing on August 31 at 1:00 pm ET to understand why insurance billing is so complicated and learn how to avoid common mistakes.

Our speaker, Jonathan King, has over six years of experience working with electronic health record technology and has specialized in revenue cycle management services for five. He currently serves as the Director of Revenue Cycle Management at the TenEleven Group in Buffalo, New York.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of TenEleven. However, attendees must register in advance.

About TenEleven Group

TenEleven Group, LLC is a software and services company, focused on providing solutions for health and human services agencies to manage their end-to-end business process from intake to outcomes.

Our commitment to our customers is to provide the guidance and technology support necessary to thrive in a performance-based payment system. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types from Inpatient, to Outpatient, to Home and Community Based Services, and more. Learn more about TenEleven Group, LLC.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

