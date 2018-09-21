StoppClipp, the right door stop for your home in terms of versatility and safety

"StoppClipp®'s ability to be placed in a variety of positions makes it an extremely versatile door stop solution," Jose Carreon, HexCarr Industries Founder, said. "No other door stop is the same and the product and patent proves that."

Generally speaking, there are different types of door stops: baseboard door stops that are placed in the baseboard of a room, wall bumpers that are placed in the wall where the door knob could damage the wall, floor mount door stops that are attached to the floor, kick down door stops that are placed to the bottom of the door and can be pushed up or down to give mobility to the door, and hinge pin door stops that go directly into the door hinge.

All these options are good, but not the best because they require some sort of installation. When installing door stops, home owners should take into consideration the door's location to make sure there's enough space to place the door stop, the door's weight because there are door stops for lightweight and for heavy doors, the door's tendency to swing on its own and the style of the door.

Another aspect to take into consideration is the presence of children. Regarding kids' curiosity, it's extremely important to use a safe door stop to avoid choking accidents.

"When my twin babies were two, they figured out how to take the rubber grommets off of the spring door stops in my home, shortly after they learned how to unscrew the springs off of the baseboards," Carreon said. "Without door stops on the baseboards, the door knobs began puncturing the walls."

StoppClipp is a versatile and easy-to-install door stop because it requires no tools or fasteners. Consumers can place it at the top, bottom or opening side of the door in a matter of seconds. When placed up high on the door, it prevents people from damaging it like traditional door stops when vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, and even prevents potential choking hazards. Additionally when reversed and clipped on the opening side of the door, it keeps the door from closing and keeps children's fingers safe.

Tool and Die by H&H Inc. is the parent company of HexCarr Industries and has been in the manufacturing business since 1999. StoppClipp® is manufactured in South Houston, Texas.

For more information on StoppClipp®, now available on Home Depot, visit www.stoppclipp.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

mbizet@ipgmedia.net

SOURCE StoppClipp

Related Links

http://www.stoppclipp.com

