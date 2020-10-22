Stopping Unauthorized Sellers in Their Tracks: Video Series Discusses What Private Label Sellers Must Know to Protect Their Brands on Amazon

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today it has launched a video series, titled Brand Protection on Amazon, for private label sellers who list their own products on Amazon. The series informs sellers on how to protect their brands from unauthorized sellers and those who sell counterfeits on the Amazon Marketplace. In addition, the series educates sellers on the fundamentals of brand building such as trademark, copyright and patent law.

"The most important step private label sellers should take is getting their trademark registered. You can use a law firm or Amazon's IP Accelerator, which helps you get access to some of Amazon's brand registry features early on," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "It's important to make sure you have a trademark registration in place so that if problems arise, you have those rights to enforce."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.'s BrandProtectionAmazon.com has a full team dedicated to helping those who sell their own products on Amazon navigate the system and implement best practices when protecting their brands. The new video series, housed on the website and the Brand Protection Amazon YouTube channel, cover topics such as best practices when seeking brand protection on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms; the benefits of Amazon's brand registry; and how intellectual property law (copyrights, trademarks and patents) is implemented to safeguard brands online.

"The way private label brands create value is by securing intellectual property rights that Amazon doesn't own or have an interest in," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. "Private label sellers have to build IP rights and that starts with getting a trademark."

BrandProtectionAmazon.com has content with step by step instruction on how private label sellers on Amazon can develop and protect their intellectual property and sales. Private label sellers can also download the firm's book, Copyright Law for Brand Managers, for more information.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, that focuses on helping individuals and companies that sell products on Amazon. The firm has an entire team that protects brands by stopping unauthorized sellers from selling counterfeit merchandise online. Interested sellers can contact the firm at BrandProtectionAmazon.com.

