Stopping Urinary Leakage with a Novel Hydrogel and No Surgery - Bulkamid® Therapy for Stress Urinary Incontinence in Women is a Gamechanger

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For women living with stress urinary incontinence (SUI), a sneeze, cough, or laugh can elicit fear of dreaded involuntary urine leakage. SUI affects up to 40% of women in the U.S. and can have a severe impact on a woman's quality of life. Now, the female urology specialists at Chesapeake Urology are providing an exciting new therapy to quickly and effectively treat the urinary symptoms of SUI in women. Bulkamid® therapy is an innovative non-invasive, non-mesh, long-lasting therapy that is a proven safe and effective treatment for SUI that can be performed in a matter of minutes.

Bulkamid, which has been used in Europe for over 15 years with more than 70,000 successful cases worldwide, was recently FDA-approved to treat SUI in the U.S. Bulkamid is a "water-based" gel (almost 98% water) that is injected into the soft tissue of the urethra using a syringe. The gel cushions the urethral tissue close to the opening of the bladder to create a seal that helps prevent the loss of urine when the bladder is met with sudden pressure.

Several long-term studies demonstrate greater than 80% success rates lasting more than 5-7 years. The minimally invasive procedure is performed in the urologist's office in just a few minutes. There is no downtime after the procedure and patients can usually resume normal activity the same day.

Benefits of Bulkamid

Quick. The in-office procedure takes only 10 to 15 minutes in your doctor's office.

No incisions. Just a series of small injections.

Little to no downtime. Most patients return to their normal daily activities immediately following the procedure.

Effective. The majority of women treated with Bulkamid report symptom improvement as soon as the procedure is completed. This improvement includes freedom from unwanted leakage as well as a decrease in the amount and frequency of urine leakage.

Laura Giusto, M.D., fellowship-trained in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS), was one of the first urologists to perform the Bulkamid procedure at Chesapeake Urology, stating, "Bulkamid appeals to patients who want safe and immediate results with no incisions and little to no recovery time. With such a robust, non-surgical treatment option available, women with stress incontinence can now stop learning to live with their leakage and begin living without leakage!"

Learn more about Bulkamid for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women. Visit https://www.chesapeakeurology.com/specialties/female-pelvic-health/bulkamid-hydrogel-treatment/ or call Chesapeake Urology to schedule a consultation at 410-896-1575.

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 900 including 90 physicians, 84 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

Media Contact:

Patricia Schnably, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Communications

United Urology Group

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107 ● [email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Urology