Stora Enso received approval for the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group

HELSINKI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has received regulatory approval from the EU Commission to proceed with the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group, announced in September 2022. Closure of the transaction is still ongoing and expected to be finalised at the beginning of 2023.

Previous release about the acquisition

8 September 2022: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

