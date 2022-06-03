Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP & Prologis Inc|Technavio

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Vendor Analysis

The storage and warehouse leasing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The storage and warehouse leasing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing, and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC among others.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - The company offers storage and warehouse leasing services that can be used in storage, distribution, processing, assembly, and maintenance.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Scope

The storage and warehouse leasing market covers the following areas:

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Drivers

The increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market is one of the key drivers supporting the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

for the warehousing and storage market is one of the key drivers supporting the storage and warehouse leasing market growth. The storage and warehouse facilities are used to stockpile automotive, chemical, and others. Manufacturers, importers, and exporters, as well as logistics providers, use warehouses to store finished and semi-finished goods. Moreover, the construction of new warehouses and storage facilities is a capital-intensive task. In addition, the high real estate prices further increase the construction cost for the different end-user industries. Therefore, end-user industries prefer leased storage and warehouse facilities to achieve economies of scale. This growth in the demand for warehousing and storage services will support the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Challenges

Increasing warehouse rent driving buyers to invest in storage and warehouse facilities is one of the factors hindering the storage and warehouse leasing market growth.

is one of the factors hindering the storage and warehouse leasing market growth. For instance, in 2021, the vacancy rate of warehouses in the US reduced to 3.9%. Therefore, the low vacancy rate in the US raised the warehouse's rent. Also, land prices in China are expected to increase by more than 5% on average during the forecast period. Land prices in Shanghai are expected to rise by more than 45% from an average price of nearly $130 per square meter during the forecast period. This increase in the land prices and warehouse rent is driving end-users to invest in their own storage and warehouse facilities. Thus, this will restrict the growth of the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type (non-climate controlled and climate-controlled)

(non-climate controlled and climate-controlled) Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 88.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.53 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Avison Young (Canada) Inc., BLT Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Colliers International, CubeSmart LP, Duke Realty Corp., GLP Pte Ltd., HSA Commercial Real Estate, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Life Storage Inc., Mirvac Group, NAI Global, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Group, SEKO Logistics, and Transwestern Commercial Services LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-climate controlled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Climate controlled - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

10.4 BLT Enterprises

10.5 Brookfield Business Partners LP

10.6 CubeSmart LP

10.7 Duke Realty Corp.

10.8 GLP Pte Ltd.

10.9 HSA Commercial Real Estate

10.10 Life Storage Inc.

10.11 Prologis Inc.

10.12 Public Storage

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

