Storage Area Network Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market: Overview

The storage area network (SAN) solutions market report provides analysis for the period 2016-2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



It also highlights the market dynamics, which comprise drivers, restraints, and opportunities,along with impact of these factors at the global and regional level for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global storage area network (SAN) solutions market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market and key indicators, integration challenges, and trends of the market.Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors that are capable of changing the market scenario.



These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global SAN solutions market.The market overview section also includes price trend analysis, which includes analysis of pricing model by technology offered by SAN solution vendors.



In addition, market opportunity assessment has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the SAN solutions market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component into software, hardware, and services (consulting, system integration, and support & maintenance).Based on technology, the market is segmented into Fiber Channel (FC), Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE), InfiniBand, and iSCSI Protocol.



In terms of industry, the market is classified into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, energy and utility, government offices and education, aerospace and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and others such as transportation and logistics. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global SAN solutions market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global SAN solutions market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the SAN solutions market.The comprehensive market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic,and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the SAN solutions market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the SAN solutions market and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes companies' strategies, financial information, regional presence and developments under the company profile section.



The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the SAN solutions market.



This report provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the SAN solutions market. It explains the various participants, including software & hardware vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market.



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the SAN solutions market,across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry expertsand participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape,growth trends, outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SAN solutions market. Key players profiled in the SAN solutions market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc.,DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc.,NEC Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.



The global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is segmented as below:



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support & Maintenance



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, byTechnology

Fibre Channel (FC)

Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Industry

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Government Offices and Education

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation and Logistics)



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



