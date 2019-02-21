StorageMart Celebrates the Life and Accomplishments of Founder Gordon Burnam

In 1972, Gordon took his family on vacation in Brownsville, TX, where it rained cats and dogs. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, he and his wife, Mickey, loaded the kids into the station wagon and drove around the muddy town in search for his next business idea. That's where he first laid eyes on the self storage industry, which wasn't even an industry to speak of at the time.

With that trip began a vision that would be realized with his first self storage facility on Rangeline Street in Columbia, Missouri. That facility is still a thriving part of the company's global portfolio today—a portfolio that includes more than 210 locations in three countries.

In the decades that have passed from that rainy vacation, Gordon became a founding member of the self storage industry and was recognized by his peers when he was inducted into the 2005 inaugural class of the Self Storage Hall of Fame.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

