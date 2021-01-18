StorageMart Earns Newsweek's Best Customer Service 2021 Award

America's Best Customer Service brands were selected based on an independent survey from data experts, Statista. Tweet this

"We've always been a customer-centric business and we're honored to receive national recognition from Newsweek. I want to thank all of our customers for their trust and the incredible opportunity to serve the communities we call home," Cris Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, StorageMart.

The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 160 categories. Based on the findings, StorageMart is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service 2021.

"When we talk about the StorageMart family, we're not just talking about our team members. We're also talking about our customers and our community. That's why we're thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to excellent service," Sarah Little, Managing Director of Digital Marketing, StorageMart

About StorageMart: With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart began with a single store in Columbia, MO and is now the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through the Store It Forward program. For more information, please visit: www.storage-mart.com .

