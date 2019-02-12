StorageMart Expands with New Self Storage Facility in Overland Park, Kansas

"We look forward to expanding our footprint in this growing community," said Alex Burnam, Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart. "This additional facility will serve to satisfy the demand for self storage in the Overland Park market, allowing us to continue providing best-in-class storage solutions for our customers throughout the area."

This new expansion is state-of-the-art, with large indoor loading bays so customers can load and unload unaffected by the weather. Other amenities include an onsite office, video surveillance, and keypad access to the building.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

