StorageMart First Doubles Lettable Size of Colchester Self Storage Facility

COLCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart unveils the second phase of a renovation and expansion to their Shrub End Road location in Colchester. The expansion doubles the lettable size of the building and adds a second goods and passenger lift that will allow customers to load on whichever side of the building is most convenient to them and still access all parts of the store.

A key element of the expansion is the ability to offer a broader selection of larger spaces on the ground floor to customers who need micro warehousing, frequent access, or additional sorting space in their unit. The facility also gained two loading areas, bringing it to five total—a unique amenity for self-storage in the area.

To accommodate the new units and increased offering, StorageMart has also increased the number of customer parking spaces.

When asked about the expansion, Regional Director Dan Saunders had this to say, "We're really proud to be launching the second phase of our Colchester store on Shrub End Road, where we'll be able to accommodate exciting new customer needs across a broader range of sizes. We strive to ensure customers get exactly the space they need at a cost that is highly competitive, while still offering the cleanest, most customer-focused experience available. Both myself and the team look forward to customers making use of the enhanced access and loading areas we've prepared for them."

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than £210,490 to charities, in addition to donating over £389,519 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

