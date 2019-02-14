StorageMart First in Industry to Offer 24/7 Customer Service

The company's customer service philosophy centers on simplifying the rental process. To accomplish this, storage experts are encouraged to have unscripted conversations with the people who call in, and the company offers extensive training to prepare representatives for the role.

"Time and again, our customers say the interactions they have with StorageMart set us apart," said Lucia Darnell, Sales Resource Director at StorageMart. "As the company continues to grow our global presence, it's important that all of our customers receive the same high level of service. Wherever they are in the world, we should be there for them."

The 40-person team now handles an average of 30,000 calls per month in peak times, with a goal of solving every customer's question or problem in the first call.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

