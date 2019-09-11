StorageMart Launches Five New Athletic and Charity Partnerships

As a part of the deal, StorageMart is sponsoring a Tackle Tracker at each school, donating $10 to Big Brothers Big Sisters with every tackle by one of the teams involved. Two games into the season, the total sits at $4,460. Fans can follow the total throughout the season on the StorageMart website or by following the #DefendTheFuture hashtag on social media.

"We have had a wonderful relationship with Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada since 2018, and we're excited to make the partnership an international one as we embark on this new journey with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. It's a great cause we can serve to make an impact on a local basis in the communities we call home," says StorageMart President Cris Burnam of the partnership.

The relationship between StorageMart and the four universities was secured by Learfield IMG College as multimedia rightsholder for the respective athletic departments.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

