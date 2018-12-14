StorageMart's Sarah Little accepted into Forbes Communications Council

"We are honored to welcome Sarah Little into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Sarah has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sarah will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Sarah will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It's an honor to join a council filled with members whose insights have helped shape my personal and professional development," said Sarah Little. "Collaborating and engaging with the knowledge base and resources at Forbes will help further StorageMart as a leader in the self storage industry."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT STORAGEMART

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, Missouri and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world with over 210 self storage properties throughout the US, Canada, and UK. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations.

Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. Through the company's charitable giving program, Store it Forward, StorageMart has donated more than $600,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $1.2 Million in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at www.storage-mart.com

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

