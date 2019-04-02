Store Brand Infant Formula Searches for Best "Parenting Hacks" in New Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help alleviate some of the more challenging aspects of first-time parenting, Perrigo Nutrition, makers of store brand infant formula, is launching a "Parenting Hacks" contest. Now through May 28, parents are encouraged to submit the best hacks they learned to help other parents during baby's first year for a chance to win a Grand Prize of $5,000.

Store brand infant formulas are the ultimate parenting hack because they offer the same complete nutrition as the big-name brands but are forgiving on the family budget. Parents can enter their most helpful hacks from feeding, personal care and organization to baby gear and sleep schedules at www.ParentingHacksContest.com. The ideas, intended for parents of infants 0-12 months, will be featured in a video series to help inspire other first-time parents. While the grand prize winner will receive $5,000, three runners-up will each receive $1,000.

"Baby's first year is packed with experiences both cute and challenging, and I'm proud to partner with store brand infant formula to create a space for parents to share their most helpful hacks with other new parents, particularly because research shows that moms turn to other moms for advice," said Rallie McAllister, MD, MPH, family physician and co-author of The Mommy MD Guide to Your Baby's First Year. "While I'm interested to see all the parenting hacks that are shared, I always remind parents that store brand infant formula is the ultimate hack."

Many parents are unaware that all infant formulas marketed in the United States, both nationally advertised formula brands and store brand infant formulas sold at leading retailers, must meet the same federal nutrient requirements. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) monitors all infant formula products and requires infant formula manufacturers to test product composition during production and shelf-life, to keep records on production, testing, and distribution of each batch of infant formula, and to use good manufacturing practices and quality control procedures. In addition, the FDA conducts annual inspections of all facilities that manufacture infant formula in the United States.

"When it comes to selecting an infant formula, buying an expensive, nationally advertised brand does not make sense when there are budget-friendly options that meet the same federal quality and nutrient requirements," added McAllister. "According to federal regulations and the guidance of healthcare professional groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), infant formula must be formulated so that it can provide a baby with a sole source of nutrition."

Perrigo Nutrition is the largest manufacturer of store brand infant formula in the United States. Store brand formulas are nutritionally comparable to nationally advertised brands like Enfamil® and Similac® but cost up to 50 percent less money. *

Perrigo's Storebrandformula.com has published a complimentary e-book to help moms navigate motherhood and infant feeding: It's Called Formula for a Reason: Tips and Tricks from Experts and Parents Who've Been There. An infographic and more stats from Perrigo Nutrition's "Feeding Realities" survey are also available online: www.storebrandformula.com/infant-feeding-realities-survey.aspx.

For official contest rules and to enter, visit www.ParentingHacksContest.com.

About Store Brand Infant Formula

Store brand infant formula is manufactured in FDA-inspected, ISO 9001:2015-certified facilities in Ohio and Vermont, U.S.A. Dairy ingredients are sourced from leading dairy markets, including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Perrigo is also fully compliant with the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, which certifies that a supplier's food safety and quality management system complies with this international and domestic food-safety standard. Learn more at http://www.storebrandformula.com.

Enfamil® is a registered trademark of Mead Johnson & Co. Similac® is a registered trademark of Abbott Laboratories. Store Brand Infant Formula is NOT made by or affiliated with Mead Johnson & Co. or Abbott Laboratories.

*Total savings with Store Brand Infant Formula calculations based on a price per fl. oz. comparison of Store Brand Infant Formulas and their comparable national brands. Retail prices are from a March 2019 retail price survey of assorted stores. Actual prices and savings may vary by store and location.

Store Brand Infant Formula

