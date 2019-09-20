Store Space Self Storage Assists the Houston and Beaumont Flood Victims by Offering 60 Days of Free Storage and Donation Drop-Off Locations Nationwide

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage has announced an emergency assistance program to help victims of Tropical Storm Imelda in the Beaumont, Winnie, Hampshire and Houston communities. The company is offering 60 days of free storage space. Flood victims can move-in with $0 down and will receive a free lock, along with complimentary moving boxes to help them get through this disastrous flooding event.

This flood victim assistance program is now available at the following locations:

"Our Store Space locations in the affected areas are opening their doors to help those in need of clean and dry area to store their valuables while dealing with the aftermath of Imelda and the damage caused to their homes and businesses. The Houston area is contending with another extreme weather-related emergency. As community partners, we want our neighbors to know that we are here to support them and believe in our motto of Storage That Cares," said Stephen Sandecki, CMO of Store Space.

The company has four locations throughout the Houston area. These locations are in Sugar Land, Houston, Humble and Beaumont. Every property is now a donation drop-off location for new and gently used items to assist victims of Tropical Storm Imelda.

"Tropical Storm Imelda dropped up to forty inches of rain in the Hampshire, Winnie and Beaumont Texas area on Wednesday causing a major water intrusion, flooding and evacuation emergency. We're here to help the communities that we serve and support the victims of this storm," said Rob Consalvo, COO and President of Store Space.

Store Space is a self storage operator and third-party management company. Located in Winter Garden, FL, the Company currently owns, has under purchase agreement, and/or operates 32 properties in 12 states. The Company fuels growth and value with their experience driven operations, state-of-the-art Storage360 proprietary platform and strategic digital marketing programs. You can contact us at inquiries@storespace.com or visit us at https://www.storespace.com.

