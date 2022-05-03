STOREDOT, THE EXTREME FAST CHARGING BATTERY PIONEER, PREPARES FOR FUTURE GROWTH WITH APPOINTMENT OF TAMIR BEN-MOSHE AS VP OPERATIONS

Tamir brings an abundance of experience from a broad spectrum of sectors and a passion for the fast-track development of sustainable solutions. He joins StoreDot having spent ten years working across numerous industries including pharmaceutical, digital technology, automotive, energy and aerospace. He will report directly to Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO and co-founder. Commenting on the appointment, Dr Myersdorf said:

"I am delighted to welcome Tamir to StoreDot as VP of Operations. He is highly accomplished in building global operations and supply chains for fast-growing companies and is adept at forging successful relationships with global partners, vendors, and customers. Tamir will further bolster StoreDot's already strong management team as well, as an invaluable asset as we continue our strategic drive to mass EV adoption delivered by industry-transforming extreme-fast charging (XFC) battery technology."

Tamir joins StoreDot from his most recent role of Head of Supply Chain Management at Landa Digital Printing, a company in the digital printing industry using nanotechnology. Commenting on his new position at StoreDot, Tamir said:

"I have long admired StoreDot and been fascinated by how it has revolutionized the conventional lithium-ion battery. I am excited to accept the challenge of building the global supply chain to enable StoreDot to deliver its ground-breaking battery solution to the automotive market. The ability of the company's cells to charge for a 100-mile range in just five minutes breaks the restraints of what is known to be possible in energy storage and points to a bright future of rapid EV adoption worldwide that I am honored to be part of."

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. Through its '100inX' strategic roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include Volvo, VinFast, BP, Daimler, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and EVE Energy. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries and is on target for Electric Vehicle battery production at scale by 2024. For more information see: www.store-dot.com.

