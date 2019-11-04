Stores in Massachusetts Will Close in Protest of Menthol Ban on Nov. 6

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of convenience stores in Boston and across Massachusetts will shut down on Wednesday, November 6th in protest of a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes to demonstrate the critical role these stores play providing vital resources to communities.

Store owners will rally at the Massachusetts State House at noon on Wednesday to educate elected officials on the racial inequality of the ban, as well as its impacts, which include food scarcity in under-served neighborhoods, small business closures, job losses, increased crime, and a failure to actually address minors' access to and use of products.

"City and state leaders must reject this racist segregation era policy," said Corneal Allen of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association. "The ban on menthol cigarettes sends a message to all blacks and minorities in Boston that they aren't smart enough to choose, but white people are. Thanks but no thanks."

The Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Legislature are considering regulations that would ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and mint and wintergreen smokeless tobacco products from convenience stores.

Store owners note that Massachusetts convenience stores have a 95% Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance rate with underage stings and have offered alternatives to the ban, such as increased penalties for violations, stricter ID screening and funding for awareness and education of smoking dangers. Banning menthol cigarettes will expand Massachusetts' already problematic and lucrative illicit market.

"The revenue generated in Massachusetts from menthol cigarettes is over $2 billion. If policymakers move forward with these regulations, there is a wide network of gangs and organized crime that will be ready to fill the void," said Richard Marianos, Assistant Director of The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (retired). "It is almost certain that the passage of these regulations will increase criminal activity and violence in Massachusetts."

Massachusetts is sixth in the nation in tobacco smuggling, while in New York, officials estimate the state loses nearly $1 billion annually in lost taxes to unregulated street sales of cigarettes. In 2018, New York authorities arrested 17 smugglers who flooded the city with 18 million untaxed cigarettes.

Store owners say the ban is a senseless move that disproportionately targets communities of color and harms small business.

"Massachusetts convenience stores are too often taken for granted. Throughout the state, these stores provide the products and services their neighbors need when they need them most, and are responsible for the collection and remittance of a significant amount of the state's tax revenue through the sale of items such as gasoline, lottery, and tobacco," said Jon Shaer, Executive Director for New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. "Can you imagine a day without your local convenience store?"

