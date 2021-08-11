Storica Wines Partners with Massanois to Expand Distribution of Armenian Fine Wines

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storica Wines, a Boston-based Armenian wine import, sales, and marketing company, announced today its distribution partnership with Massanois who will begin representing Storica's portfolio brands in major national markets including California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington DC, and Illinois. This marks the introduction of the category of Armenian Wines to Massanois' robust portfolio of quality-driven wines from around the world.

"This partnership is a true testament to the fact that the category of Armenian Wine is in the process of establishing a foothold in the US market," said Ara Sarkissian, General Manager and Head of Wine for Storica Wines.

"Massanois is thrilled to begin working with artisan producers reinvigorating the 'Ancient Wine World' of Armenia. As one of the oldest winemaking regions on the planet, dating back to 4000 B.C.E., Armenia forms the bedrock and foundation for the history of wine. There is no place on Earth with a greater untold wine story. Storica has curated a portfolio of wineries thoughtfully producing world-class bottlings that represent the authenticity, quality and history of Armenia. We are delighted to introduce these wines to restaurants, sommeliers, wine-buyers and wine-drinkers across the United States," said Nathan Washburn, Partner at Massanois.

The partnership rides on the heels of significant media coverage of the history and present-day renaissance of Armenian wine in major publications including Forbes and Wine Enthusiast. Storica's growing portfolio represents some of the finest expressions of Armenia's rich history and heritage in winemaking. Massanois will represent four of Storica's five portfolio brands: Keush, Shofer, Van Ardi, and Zulal. Storica plans to announce new additions to its expanding portfolio during the second half of 2021.

Storica's portfolio has garnered numerous awards and accolades from the most prominent members of the US wine community, including a 93 rating for Zulal Areni Reserve and Van Ardi Areni Reserve from Lisa Granik, MW, and several medals, including the Judge's Selection Medal for both Zulal Voskheat and Zulal Areni at TEXSOM 2021. The Zulal and Keush brands have been reviewed recently by wine professionals including Karen MacNeil, Alder Yarrow, Jeb Dunnuck, Caroline Gilby, MW and Mike Veseth, with nods to not only the quality of these wines, but the history and rediscovery of Armenia's winemaking.

Storica's wines are available for purchase in stores and restaurants in 18 states, including in the metro markets of New York City, Boston, Miami, Houston, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. For more information or to order online, please visit https://www.storicawines.com/ and follow us on Instagram @storica_wines.

Massanois is a New York City based national importer and direct distributor, featuring a portfolio of quality-driven family-owned wineries and craft distilleries. They distribute directly in New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, and work in another 35 States with a network of like-minded, independent, quality distributors throughout the USA.

Massanois' mission is to search for and connect exceptional wines and spirits from around the world with great restaurants, retailers and distributors in the United States.

